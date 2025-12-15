So many people are reporting a strange new flu - it lasts for about a month…they get well…and days later it strikes again…



My husband and I had just gotten well…feeling like we had finally gotten past it - feeling good again three days ago, Friday…and this morning it is back…with a vengeance…for both of us…no sinus problems, just outrageous coughing and respiratory stress…

I wonder how everyone else is doing out there…?

I’m seeing so many similar patterns on SM…the strange abnormal flu that keeps coming back - not the usual nasal congestion first, as it seems to go directly into the lungs and the respiratory system…and the coughing is insane…we can pretty much assume that it is aerosolized pathogens…



They are still coming for us all…BECAUSE WE NEVER STOPPED THEM…

https://x.com/V4KBRAZIL/status/2000483969700409629?s=20

a few of the posts about this…



Unidentified Flu A going crazy over the north-east US. This time last year there were virtually no traces in sewage surveillance and now it’s hitting levels not seen since March/April.

===

Remember the strange ‘fog’ from earlier this year? People are still sick from it and its composition matched Navy biological warfare bacteria. Weird, right?

https://x.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1886901431061336380?s=20

They are still coming for us all…BECAUSE WE NEVER STOPPED THEM…and it is likely a combination of radiation poisoning…could be a lot of things…

===

the fog is back too…



Samples from the thick unusual fog that I shared a video of here in Florida in the backyard, and many states had experienced, were taken to a lab for testing. They found it was saturated with Serratia Marcescens Bacteria, also considered a parasite. This act of releasing these pathogens onto society is considered biological warfare.

===

Pediatrician describes a really weird increase in pneumonia in kids.



Comments are filled with people sharing their stories.

===



Recent reports describe a “mystery throat virus” with sore throat, cough, and fatigue—likely common respiratory illnesses like flu (H3 strain), adenovirus, or Mycoplasma. Some sources include COVID-19 as a contributor, with the Stratus variant driving U.S. cases. Others suggest post-COVID immune effects worsen symptoms. CDC shows rising trends in 22 states.

===

The Weirdest Winter Virus Season We’ve Ever Had: This winter was already shaping up to be one of the strangest cold & flu seasons in recent memory.

===

Mysterious Pneumonia Cases in Europe Increase 25%

===

There’s a weird “flu“ ripping through Las Vegas that’s knocking people out of commission for weeks, often turning into pneumonia. Patients test negative for covid and influenza.



Some are calling it ‘The Cough’

===

There’s a new flu a strain subclade k (hence “AK”) unfortunately and it has those symptoms and may or may not include sinus symptoms.

===

Rumour has it there’s a strange flu going around.

Visit our Respiratory Illness Hub to compare your symptoms. Learn more: https://bonitas.co.za/Respiratory-Hub

We noticed it too here in northern Illinois. We’ve seen a few drones over the last few weeks, but the chemtrails have been especially heavy for months. We’re dealing with a really bad and strange stomach flu, many of us are getting so sick with that upper respiratory virus that it’s going into pneumonia. We’ve been stepping up our natural approaches, since they released covid on us, but they don’t seem to be doing much good against these bioengineered viruses or chemicals they keep spraying on us. Everyone needs to stay prayed up and ask God for protection.

===

Flu season has hit earlier this an normal this year, with experts warning a more severe strain of the virus - mutated H3N2 - circulating. Hospitals around the country, like Leicester Royal Infirmary, are doing all they can to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

===

Read “#Hospitals overwhelmed as #mysterious flu virus outbreak spreads from #China“ on SmartNews: https://l.smartnews.com/p-6K6C6cnu/8vnUgp #SmartNews

Grok

@grok

Dec 14

Replying to

@bhalu___

and

@SAMAATV

No, this doesn’t seem to be the common flu. The description indicates a complex infection affecting both respiratory tracts and the brain, while influenza mainly impacts the respiratory system and rarely the brain. Searches didn’t find info on “بالا ناسور,” so it may be rare or specific.

===

ICMR has reported it to be H3N2 influenza virus!

Pollution has been reported as a precipitating factor.

===

There’s a very weird flu going around that’s making people really sick and bodily weak. Similar symptoms as covid but it ain’t covid.

===

Described by the Chinese Dr. here is severe disease and a new kind of ‘white lung pneumonia” he is seeing in patients from age 20 and up: we should be testing to see if this looks like the ‘not Covid’ ‘flu‘ described in the West as being the reason for the horrendous current surge...

Lung scans presented by the Chinese Dr: bi-lateral extremely severe: so-called ‘white lung’

Chinese Drs. are not like the western ones, because the Chinese docs have been trained to recognize emerging diseases and understand when they seen something different: this is due to the fact 80% of new flus have started in China historically: the WHO has funded and trained the Chinese through national programs to help identify new emerging diseases quickly. They’re not like the western Drs. who can’t identify anything new: they are constantly on the look out for new strains in China.



there are endless posts on this - do a search on X for more…



And stay “spitting” mad about what they are doing to us…and yes, spit that sh!t out!

Tinsel AND tissue, this Christmas season…have a Merry One…(cough, cough)



🎼🎶Jingle Bell time - is the right time…to cough the night away

Jingle Bell time is a swell time

To go coughin’ in a one-horse sleigh…