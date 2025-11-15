Wiles, Bondi and Spears…and even Means…





Dr. Steven Hatfill just alleged that Susie Wiles has crushed MAHA.



“They’ve jumped into bed with Big Pharma.”



“There’s not going to be any criminal prosecution of Fauci.”



“There’s not going to be any RICOs.”



“You’re not going to break Pfizer up.”



Gray Delany and Dr. Hatfill were both fired from HHS for no apparent reason.



Delany alleges that HHS Chief of Staff Matt Buckham and Deputy Chief of Staff Stefanie Spear are gatekeeping RFK Jr. and pushing out his strongest health freedom allies.



Dr. Mary Bowden: “Stefanie Spear has to approve any media appearance?”



Delany: “Everything. Every tweet. Every media appearance.”



Dr. Hatfill: “This woman is destroying Mr. Kennedy.”



And Dr. Hatfill says behind it all is Susie Wiles, President Trump’s Chief of Staff.



Tiffany Cianci is the second person this week to allege that Susie Wiles has crushed MAHA.



“She was a huge lobbyist and negotiated all of Pfizer’s demands during Covid.”

“To pacify the donor base, [Susie Wiles said] we’re going to give Bobby Kennedy HHS, we’re going to plant a bunch of … people around him to roadblock him, then we’re going to put agrochemical lobbyists in charge of the EPA, and we’re going to put a bunch of lobbyist darlings for industrial food companies in charge of the USDA.”



“Then we’re going to consolidate more power, which is why our food costs are skyrocketing.”



“Nobody’s talking about doing anything about the monopoly that is limiting our ability to have access to clean meat in this country.”



“And now we’re going to buy it from Argentina.”



“If we had put somebody that was actually MAHA-aligned and wanted us to have access to clean, healthy eating over at the USDA … we could be making massive differences right now.”



“Instead, we gave the people a carrot in Bobby, and then cut him off at the knees with the agencies he needed to work with.”



“It’s horrifying to watch.”

Dead and injured people be damned…

Pam Bondi and Susie Wiles owned a lobbying firm called Ballard with one big giant client - Pfizer. Little wonder Bondi was confirmed so easily…the Pharma fix was in from day one…

Many of us knew this would happen the day Trump announced Susie Wiles as COS.

She was also Netanyahu’s chief strategist in 2020...

And she not only helped get Trump re-elected - his campaign manager, she did the same for DeSantis…



Bondi and Wiles have made hundreds of thousands, probably millions of dollars from Pfizer. Bondi has represented Pfizer as a lawyer for over a decade…they’ve always been in bed with Big Pharma…it would be telling to see their client list for Ballard…



As for Mercury LLC and - as far as I know - Wiles is still a managing partner. Mercury has represented Pfizer, GAVI and more. She brought in Pam Bondi who represented Pfizer. Wonder no more as to who sets up Trump’s WH visits with Bill Gates…



It’s Pharma Phorever - Phrom Now On…

But, hey, Ozempic is now cheaper than ever…I’m surprised that Susie isn’t taking advantage of this pharmaceutical wonder…it’s in her portfolio, but evidently not in her medicine cabinet…



And RFK Jr is feeling the heat…he is out defending Wiles and Spears…Drops is not buying it…shameful, IMO



Robert F. Kennedy Jr writes:

@RobertKennedyJr

The MAHA movement has no better friend in Washington than

@SusieWiles

who has supported every effort to end the chronic disease epidemic and restore health freedom to every American. A small number of chaos agents are now targeting Susie out of ignorance or malice. Let’s focus on our extraordinary achievements to date and the monumental work that still needs to be done. I refuse to be distracted. Let’s build our coalition instead of splintering it.



Betrayal is the only word for it…and I can’t say this enough…I will never forgive…I will never forget…

NS The NIH is continuing to run experimental tests on beagles https://x.com/WhiteCoatWaste/status/1989376684605186298?s=20…

And Trump doesn’t care about any of this…it’s all about the money…the deals…esp. his new new crypto grift - I sometimes think that Don Junior is slated to be the biggest grifter of all. It will be a massive transfer of wealth…with what little wealth we have left…and their new private membership club “Executive Branch” that launches next month…? Don’t get too excited - it’s only for the billionaire upscale brothel-loving bros…



And I’m sure that none of this will interfere with Trump’s appearance at the other billionaire brothel event - the Annual WEF conference in January…he will be attending, in case you were not aware…



At this point we can all assume we’ve been seriously screwed, and not in that fun way…and I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels that we would be much better off if Nick Fuentes were Chief of Staff…

The swamp has been massively re-stocked with even more insidious creatures…

And don’t get me started on the Epstein insanity…because I have no idea where to start, except to remember that it is all next-level depravity and corruption.



I am posting what I can even begin to verify on my X page, if anyone wants to follow down that rabbit hole…here’s my link on X

We won’t have much time to sus it out…they’ll need a big distraction to get this shit show out of the news cycle…hmmm…what would BB do…oh, here’s an idea, tried and ture…war with Venezuela it is…that should do it…



Take heart, frenzzz…and remember the bottom line for Drops, regardless of how messy it gets, is about exposing the predators…whoever and wherever they are…we’re here for the innocent ones, as we have always been, and Drops would burn it all down to protect them…without mercy…

