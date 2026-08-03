Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
2d

In the 90's when I recorded that CD with my two Bosnian friends, it was during the Genocide for a "Greater Serbia." We had endless discussions about it - I walked through the madness with them both. it was so painful to see. And sadly, in retrospect, it seems like genocides, and wars and the carnage never ends...the power-obsessed ghoulz just keep terrorizing our world and destroying lives...

The Bosnian genocide took place during the Bosnian War of 1992–1995, and includes the Srebrenica massacre in July 1995. International courts concluded the killings in Srebrenica constituted genocide.

Wikipedia

United Nations

Overview of the Bosnian Genocide

The Bosnian genocide occurred during the Bosnian War from 1992 to 1995. It involved systematic ethnic cleansing, primarily targeting Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) and Bosnian Croats. The most notorious event was the Srebrenica massacre in July 1995, where over 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed.

Key Events and Findings

Srebrenica Massacre

Date: July 11-31, 1995

Location: Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Victims:

8,372 Bosniak men and boys killed

25,000-30,000 Bosniaks expelled from Srebrenica

30,000-50,000 women raped

Perpetrators: Army of Republika Srpska (VRS) and paramilitary groups

International Response

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) both ruled that the acts committed in Srebrenica constituted genocide.

The United Nations had previously declared Srebrenica a "safe area" but failed to protect its inhabitants.

Broader Context

The genocide was part of a larger campaign of ethnic cleansing aimed at creating a "Greater Serbia." This involved not only mass killings but also forced displacement, torture, and sexual violence against civilians. The conflict resulted in approximately 100,000 deaths and the displacement of over 1 million people.

Conclusion

The Bosnian genocide remains a significant and tragic chapter in European history, highlighting the consequences of ethnic nationalism and the failure of international intervention.

When does it ever end...?

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
2d

Red light - thank you for the nudge to get back to it.

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