Hello, my awesome Scribes,



As most of you know by now, one of my primary healing tools/therapy is Red Light - also called photobiomodulation, which is good to know when you are digging around for videos and info on this subject. I think I’ve seen them all.

I’ve been using RL belts, mats and devices for about five years now, and it is still something that so many know nothing about - but I swear by it’s healing powers. I’ve gifted a few friends with belts to try, and books, and they love it, and I never miss a chance to tell people how amazing it has been for me. And I love it most because it is non-invasive. I constantly find it to be powerful healing for soooo many issues.



I have more than several substacks on it, if you want to look through my posts (just type in “red light” in the search) but I’m always anxious to see what else it can be used for, since the therapy is still relatively new. And since I do have heart damage and have used RL for my heart with very good results - so I thought this would be a great seminar to dive in and get specific - and thought I would share it with you.



Our hearts are under attack - in so many ways…this seminar could be a powerful one…



We can’t let “them” break our hearts anymore..







Here is the email I got this morning - the sign up for the seminar is in the text. Hopefully it opens…

Hi Pasheen,

There’s a moment many people with severe chronic heart failure know all too well…



When simple things stop feeling simple.



From breathlessness walking across a room…



To exhaustion that lingers even after rest… to a heart that feels like it’s constantly fighting to keep up.



And for some, they’ve already been told that surgery “isn’t an option.”



That there’s nothing more that can be done.



But an early clinical result caught my attention… and I couldn’t stop thinking about it.



Researchers gave 27 inoperable heart failure patients 10 sessions of low-level light therapy over just two weeks.



What they observed was striking:



Before treatment, most patients could walk just 148 meters in six minutes. After, that jumped to 385 meters… more than double.



Before treatment, none of the patients were in the mildest heart failure category. After, 93% of them were.



Heart pumping function improved significantly across the group.

This was an early clinical result rather than a full randomised controlled trial… but the numbers are hard to dismiss.



And what strikes me most is who these patients were.



People who had already been told there was “nothing more that could be done.”



Yet despite that… they still experienced real, measurable improvement.



That kind of result deserves to be understood.



It deserves to be talked about.



And it deserves to reach the people who need it most.

So many people have no idea this therapy even exists, let alone how to use it correctly.

That’s why I’m hosting an urgent, live training session this Tuesday, August 4 at 6:00 PM ET.



I’ll walk you step-by-step through what this breakthrough research reveals…



The exact science behind it… and how you can safely start using it from the comfort of home.



You can reserve your spot for the live session here



To your health,

Jonathan Otto

I think Jonathan Otto is great - he’s a good follow…

Okay…I think the link will open for you - and I am going to try to be there…and it’s possible that the seminar will be available afterwards as well…



And don’t be afraid to get the affordable Red Light belts and devices from Amazon - just check the reviews - they work great too. I use them so often and ruthlessly, and when they die - it’s not a big hole in the bank account to get another one. So don’t think you have to go into debt to get the amazing benefits…I’ve even found a fe good ones on Temu…🤪



Two of my other go-to remedies for pain and inflammation are DMSO and castor oil…and as per a friend's suggestion, I’ve used them together - and I top it off with red light and it is fast and serious healing…at least for me. Paon is unacceptable. The combo might help you too.



okay…who loves you?



That’s right — the Diva



And thanks to all of you for your support, and for sharing your wealth of knowledge in the comments. You impart so much brilliant information to help us all navigate this insanity (mass extinction event) and stay as well as we can…



Health is wealth…you can’t throw flames without it — and it is our best revenge against the ghoulz that love to see us suffer…

If you’re as Mad as Medusa like I am…we heal, stay strong (and defiant)…and fight back in every way that we can…💞

from my ❤️ to your ❤️

I know it’s pop song, ugh, but that funky boy can sing!!!



ah what the heck…the Diva can get a little funky too…here’s one of mine…I was asked to write four songs and do vocals for a CD project called Agartha with two fabulous Bosnian Boyz - this was back in the 90’s - but I remembered that it was such fun screaming this one out…I’m not even listed as the writer and vocalist on this upload but, I was…I did run across this recently on YT and had to laugh at how feverishly intense I got on this vocal🤪 I’m laughing again hearing it this time…I sang my gutz out on this one…and probably left a lot of spit on this mic…good grief, settle down, Diva…

…what was I thinking? enjoy!