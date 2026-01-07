Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
2h

Why is America fighting in Venezuela?!??

When I was growing up Americans lived in daily constant fear of the Russians, the godless Communists whose sole objective was to kill all Americans and destroy the United States. We were so bombarded with continual fear of Communists that American children trained for the imminent Russian attack. “Duck and cover.”

When Americans were completely convinced that if we did not attack a country the size of Rhode Island, we would wake up to Communist soldiers on our doorsteps raping our women and killing our children, we went to war in Viet Nam, because America HAD to “STOP THE SPREAD OF COMMUNISM”.

Years later we would find out that the real reason we went to war in Viet Nam was because unfortunately for those Vietnamese people, Viet Nam had the largest poppy fields in the world. And those poppy fields were cutting into the Evil’s South American drug industry.

Do you know which country has the largest poppy fields in the world now?

Afghanistan.

So why is America fighting in South America?

I suspect that the South Americans are trying to kick the Evil out of the South American drug/oil industry, and the Evil are going to use their private military attack dogs, the U.S., to do some regime-changing and Venezuelan land-grabbing.

And as usual the American taxpayers, and our soldiers, are paying for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
1h

Thank you,! I depend on your interpretation of events because they always have the ring of truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture