This sheds some light on so much of what is now playing out with the US and Venezuela. I wanted to know more and decided to dive in, knowing that none of this has that much to do with drugz, weapons and oil, not that they don't want the oil and resources - and Venezuela does have 1/5 of the oil reserves on the planet - but with the arrest of Maduro…I thought I would dig a bit deeper and try to get behind the head fakes, control freaks and the lies…



I found a few things that put it into perspective for me…and some connections that I suspected…it’s at least part of the story…

The Zionist Occupation of Latin America…

The lengths that the US goes to in order to help further Zionist interests and domination is undeniable and grotesque.

The Isaac Accords reveal a clear strategy: Israel, backed by U.S. support and private philanthropy, is targeting Latin America for a structured diplomatic, economic, and security bloc. This isn’t mere cultural exchange, it’s hemispheric alliance building to secure votes, counter opposition, and expand influence. Milei’s Argentina is just the launchpad.



When did our gorgeous planet become a monopoly game?

If Zionism is not well received in these countries, they have no chance of winning elections. Although since Venezuela was ground zero for election fraud for over 72 countries…maybe Trump and BB want to get their hands on that election control as well. VENEZUELA WAS THE CENTRAL HUB OF THE CABAL TO STEAL ELECTIONS WORLDWIDE. It should be obvious by now that this administration has betrayed us all, has no intention of securing free and fair elections…anywhere…when they can simply capture the fraud themselves…something Trump is likely doing with the Epstein files too. He will never relinquish the chance to blackmail anyone on that list. It could be the only trump card he has…so who is best at threatening…who is blackmailing whom - and who is doing it best…?

Since Trump doesn’t dare reveal his billionaire buddies by arresting the pedos involved in the Epstein nightmare, he is likely using it all for his own blackmail/control/grift purposes.



And why is Putin putting up with Trump trying to take him out? Putin and Xi cannot be happy about Venezuela…they have invested heavily in Venezuela for their oil. They may not mind that much…they’ll eventually get their share of planetary ground.



These are just Diva Drops musings…seeing other connections that sound plausible to me?

So many reasons for a war on Venezuela…it’s just the start of something big - as a clear pattern emerges, when you notice that most countries opposing the genocide of Palestine have seen externally engineered problems exacerbate within their borders…such impressive orchestration…and there’s more…

The “Isaac Accords”: A New Front in Israel’s Global Alignment Strategy



A new initiative quietly launched this year deserves far more attention than it’s getting: the Isaac Accords, a project designed to formalize a political, economic, and security bloc between Israel and Latin American states.



Created through a new U.S.-based nonprofit, American Friends of Isaac Accords (AFOIA), and seeded with funds from the Genesis Prize Foundation, the initiative is directly tied to 2025 Genesis Prize Laureate and current Argentinian President Javier Milei, whose administration has become one of Israel’s strongest global allies.



DD geopolitics on X - seems to be over the target…

On its surface, the Isaac Accords are framed as a “Latin American version of the Abraham Accords”: economic cooperation, cultural exchange, educational programs, and joint development. But the statements released alongside the initiative reveal the deeper intent.



Danny Danon, Israel’s UN Ambassador, describes the Accords as a way to counter regional “hostility toward the Jewish state” and pull undecided Latin American countries into Israel’s orbit.



The U.S. government’s official statement goes even further, calling the Accords a tool to strengthen U.S. allies, align the hemisphere against “radical international organizations,” expand security cooperation, and combat antisemitism.



In other words: this is geopolitical bloc-building, not just cultural exchange.



AFOIA itself was founded in 2025 by the Genesis Prize Foundation — an institution financed and shaped by a group of Russian-Israeli billionaires (Fridman, Aven, Khan, Polovets, Knaster) and historically tied to both the Israeli government and diaspora political networks. Milei’s $1 million Genesis Prize award serves as the seed funding for the entire project.



Behind the philanthropy is a clear strategy to formalize an Israel–Latin America partnership at the diplomatic, economic, and security levels at a moment when the region is deeply divided on Gaza, U.S. power, and the direction of global politics.



The initiative’s objectives reflect this:



• Strengthen Israel’s position in the OAS and UN through Latin American votes.

• Expand bilateral security programs.

• Counter “extremism” and “antisemitism,”

• Draw Latin American democracies into a long-term, U.S.-backed partnership with Israel.



Milei’s Argentina is already pushing a radical geopolitical realignment including moving its embassy to Jerusalem, embracing U.S. and Israeli security frameworks, and positioning itself as a regional bridge for Israel’s interests.



The Accords formalize that vision, offering Israel a structured path to influence across Latin America with U.S. blessing and philanthropic machinery behind it.



Whether this becomes the next major geopolitical project in the Western Hemisphere will depend on how other Latin American states respond. But the intention is clear, that the Isaac Accords are not a small cultural program, they’re an attempt to reshape hemispheric alliances at a moment of global fracture.

This makes sense now…

Trump had to pardon him…a full and complete pardon…

The Isaac Accords

The Abraham Accords

The Honda Accords

ACCORDS MEAN NOTHING UNTIL BB DECIDES WHAT THEY MEAN

BB feels entitled to own our world…

with the blessings of so many more traitors…so many other captured and controlled pawns and monsters…they all want the whole world that they work so hard to destroy…

So, Argentina leads the way...Milei is a traitor - violent, authoritarian, and corrupt, which is what most Argentinians consider Milei to be. The “Milei Miracle” was always a lie. He’s a dirty little grifter carved from the same bio sludge as the corrupt cuck runt dicktator Zelensky.

MILEI JOINS THE ISAAC ACCORDS!! A Latin American version of the Abraham Accords Argentina just officially unveiled the Isaac Accords, a new cooperation framework designed to link Israel with Latin American countries politically, economically, technologically and militarily. During a meeting in Buenos Aires, President Javier Milei and Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar announced that Argentina will serve as the pioneer of this new regional bloc, in coordination with Washington. The model is explicit: this is meant to replicate the logic of the Abraham Accords, but for the Western Hemisphere. The first phase targets Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica, with projects already under review in tech, security, and economic development. Argentina is also preparing to move its embassy to Jerusalem, with a ceremony planned for the spring. Israeli officials called Milei’s support “powerful and moving,” and U.S. backing is already visible, framed as strengthening allies, reshaping hemispheric security, and countering “radical” forces in international bodies.

OK…that does it - I’m moving my special-needs animal rescue to Jerusalem…

So Milei is fully on board with the genocidal Zionist state. He’ll be shocked to learn he’ll be on their hit list when the money dries up.

Unfortunately, Argentina is facing a really bad mad cow disease…but aren’t we all…ruled by globalist psychopaths…

Paraguay, Panama and Argentina are already Zionist countries…and so are we…just rename the Western hemisphere Blackrock already.

And ZOG should be renamed too - STOP the ZOW - the Zionists Owned World

Zionist Owned “Government” is so yesterday…

And, more importantly, Milei needs to stop killing cats to make his hideous wigs…so, the dude who wears dead cats on his bald head is paving the way for the other Latin American vassal states to come…

yeah…I know…I kinda got into the weeds on this next useless dig…I just like to have a few facts if I’m going to rant and rave…but feel free to skim…because, as usual, they are telling us nothing…

asking @grok - Please list the EIN’s for these 2 NGO’s and the total amount in grant $ received annually: American Friends of Isaac Accords, Genesis Prize Foundation…

grok:



EIN: Not publicly available or listed in current IRS databases.

As a very new nonprofit, its EIN and tax filings (e.g., Form 990) are not yet reflected in public databases .

Total annual grant dollars received: No public financial data available for 2025 or prior years.

Genesis Prize Foundation

EIN: Not publicly available or listed in current IRS databases under this exact name.

Reason: Searches across major nonprofit databases (ProPublica, GuideStar/Candid, IRS) yield no matching 501(c)(3) organization named “Genesis Prize Foundation.” Related entities (e.g., various “Genesis Foundation” organizations) exist with different EINs, but none align with the description of the Genesis Prize.

Total annual grant dollars received: No public Form 990 data available, so annual grant receipts cannot be determined. The foundation is known for awarding prizes (e.g., $1 million to laureates like Javier Milei in 2025) and making grants, but incoming grants/donations are not disclosed in accessible filings.

So - No public financial data available - Yeah…I really shouldn’t have bothered to ask…how dare we try to wrap our heads around the agendas…

So, the U.S will now run Venezuela…and the Peace President just put Cuba on notice…Rubio has a hard on…and Greenland is still on the crap table…

And I’m sure BB had a great time at Mar-A-Lago this past weekend, and no, DJT is not keeping his enemies closer…he’s sleeping with them. When BB goes to NY to visit Kushner, Kush evidently lets him sleep in his bed…I’m not implying anything here…I have no idea if Kush cuddles up with him or not, but it has been said that if BB sets foot in NY, Mamdani has vowed that he will arrest BB on site. One move Mamdani might make that I could get behind…something to look forward to, perhaps?

We’ve all seen the BB lovefests for decades in the bowels of Congress - this was just recently at a synagogue in FL - and it reminded me - the one and only thing that ALL of our politicians can enthusiastically agree upon…whatever BB wants…

Zionism is the militant fulfillment of Yahweh’s promise to Jacob for NWO global domination and would not exist if not for the Jewish religion.



Psalm 2:7-12 says, “Ask me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession”.

- Yahweh



All religions make me want to scromit…the heretic that I am, I’ve always seen them as stand-down PsyOps. But, I’m thinking we need a new religion with only one tenet - to ban all religions - yeah, I know that’s the DS plan, but we do need some alternative to keep the luciferian ghoulz from any religious imposition…no?

So, to recap, we’ve always been seen as clueless slaves by ALL of our political overlords, ALL…and they feel entitled to steal whatever they want by whatever means necessary...and they ALL want us sick or dead and they are more than willing to kill on demand…grifting all they way…oh what fun…🎶

it’s all too hideous…

They can buy politicians, but they don’t quite understand that they can’t buy public opinion…maybe someday the whole world will despise all of their leaders enough to seriously revolt…

I wish I could unknow a lot, especially how truly screwed we are, because nothing is going to change except for the escalation of the death march and all things that are poisoning and enslaving us…as all of our earthly species are phased out…



So, what do we do…ah yes, a little mocking always lifts MY spirits…it’s all I’ve got…

