During the early 2,000’s there was a kill list, and hundreds of holistic doctors were dying under mysterious circumstances…they were “eliminated.”



And just a few years before the Covid Con, countless virologists were systematically eliminated as well.



I’ve been following and drafting this story on the dead scientists for months…this is a comprehensive report by EKO…he breaks it down for us in his own unique, poetic and artistic way…





Thanks, EKO…and we love YOU too…



Dark Journalist is also covering these incidents…



Onward…



