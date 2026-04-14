The Kill List
Scientists connected to America’s most classified programs that might "sing" as disclosure goes mainstream - are being eliminated...
During the early 2,000’s there was a kill list, and hundreds of holistic doctors were dying under mysterious circumstances…they were “eliminated.”
And just a few years before the Covid Con, countless virologists were systematically eliminated as well.
I’ve been following and drafting this story on the dead scientists for months…this is a comprehensive report by EKO…he breaks it down for us in his own unique, poetic and artistic way…
Thanks, EKO…and we love YOU too…
Dark Journalist is also covering these incidents…
Onward…
Remembering Francis Boyle, set to testify in the trial of Gates, and Bourla in the Netherlands this year. And Boyle died last year, suddenly and unexpectedly shortly after he had agreed to testify. His term for the covid jabs: FRANKENSHOTS.
Yes, no surprises here ... those in power will do anything to keep us dumbed down, mk-ultra'd, and remove those who would stand for Humanity's actual progress including scientific proof of things the Rulers don't want us to know. Brave souls, it makes my heart hurt. But that's my state of being these days ... it is all so painful to see and to know.