Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
1d

Remembering Francis Boyle, set to testify in the trial of Gates, and Bourla in the Netherlands this year. And Boyle died last year, suddenly and unexpectedly shortly after he had agreed to testify. His term for the covid jabs: FRANKENSHOTS.

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
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Blaze Nathan
1d

Yes, no surprises here ... those in power will do anything to keep us dumbed down, mk-ultra'd, and remove those who would stand for Humanity's actual progress including scientific proof of things the Rulers don't want us to know. Brave souls, it makes my heart hurt. But that's my state of being these days ... it is all so painful to see and to know.

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