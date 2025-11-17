I’m sure our Israel First FBI will get right on this…

Open, targeted, and specific terror threats on X?

Just a couple of months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, making open threats against other prominent conservative influencers?

https://x.com/henri_fjord/status/1990018527710114095?s=20

This thug, who carries water for Israel like he carries bags under his eyes, TEACHES PHILOSOPHY in Alberta, Canada. The Zionazis are teaching YOUR children...

This bond villain is dotanrousso on TikTok.

Pro tip from Drops for all u Nazi Zios making threatening selfie videos calling others Nazis: maybe use ur native language and subtitles because when u speak in English u zound just like zuh Nazis…and you might want to get the names right…it’s not Candance Owens or Tucker Carson…just sayin’





The World’s “most moral army.” The sick freaks at the IDF wouldn’t hesitate to do the same thing to you…

https://x.com/DamiyenR/status/1990050617147162858?s=20

he says they’re “not playing games anymore?” What games would that be?

something like this?

I’m in the mood to unload here and throw some offensive flames…





This meme is so wrong…but not as wrong as “genocide”

How dare I post such a thing….

Kind of reminded me of this character…

In the words of this bond villain…”let ME be clear…”

Antizionism is NOT Antisemitism, FFS. And Israel isn’t above reproach. Americans are free to criticize their own government without fear of reprisals (sort of…for the time being) yet are now threatened with reprisals by an Israeli ghoul for criticizing Israel? I don’t think so…

Our first amendment is eroding quickly, but we will rant until we can’t…

It is so lame to conflate criticism of Zionism and Israel with bigotry, hatred and genocide. People are DONE with these pathetic tactics. Even the Israelis are done with this insanity.

If it keeps going like this, soon “everyone” will be a “neo-Nazi”

Israel is erupting in a show of force - and there is a media blackout on this uprising. Israeli people are demanding accountability for Oct. 7th. They know and they are ticked off…

More than 100 THOUSAND Israelis are demonstrating in front of the Knesset headquarters in Jerusalem, demanding early elections to remove Netanyahu’s government.

Demonstrations in Jerusalem today against the Israeli violence, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza and the war with Iran. The activists were threatened by armed thugs who snatched signs and poured oil over them.

HAPPENING NOW: Israeli Protestors in Jerusalem are marching towards Netanyahu’s house to protest against his intentions to resume the Genocide…

https://x.com/Kahlissee/status/1891587066879750646?s=20

The largest demonstration since the start of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is taking place in #Israel.



Israelis demand Netanyahu’s resignation in front of his residence. The crowd breaks through the police barriers demarcating the approaches to the Prime Minister’s residence…

https://x.com/SgforgoodStella/status/1720866451341398247?s=20

A demonstration is taking place in Tel Aviv demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

https://x.com/SprinterPress/status/1718325976021496291?s=20

and it is lit…some resistance that we might have missed - there have been so many demonstrations worldwide - the world is awake…

An anti-Israel and anti-genocide demonstration was held in Casablanca, Morocco.



A mass demonstration in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, in support of Gaza and in condemnation of Israel.

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1909433516485488763?s=20

“We Jews are embarrassed by what’s happening there in the state of Israel, in the Jewish name.”



Orthodox Jews show solidarity with Palestinians at a demonstration in London, UK

https://x.com/aldamu_jo/status/1983752479834517930?s=20

Thousands gathered at a massive pro-Palestine demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, and created a a moving memorial for Hind Rajab, the five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israel.

https://x.com/aldamu_jo/status/1987577314725568963?s=20

Let me guess, she is being antisemitic?

https://x.com/Deprogramingyou/status/1990285806347731221?s=20

HISTORY AUTHOR IS ASKED WHY HE FAKED THE HOLOCAUST NUMBERS

https://x.com/RikRiks123/status/1990276263362314333?s=20

Zionists are in absolute panic. When all you have left is the Nazi card (reductio ad Hitlerum) means you’ve definitively lost the debate.

And we know what they are capable of and how much they want our destruction…



“The largest Jewish organizations including the ADL have all been funding anti-white propaganda, anti-christian propaganda, anti-vaxxer propaganda, BLM, and open borders.” -Charlie Kirk

I could post reams of these declarations…but what is clear to me, is that this level of hatred toward non-jews, is not any different than Islam’s hatred of non-Islamic infidels…how many fronts are we facing on this battlefield? Our enemies have surrounded us…will humanity survive?

So, my frenzzz - when you feel like scromiting, (that’s screaming and vomiting simultaneously) just know that it will pass…

Swords and keyboards up!