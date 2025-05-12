Naomi’s stunning substack!

SINCE WHEN HAVE THE CRIMINALS RUNNING THE MEDICAL COMPLEX INTERTWINED IN THE U.S. AND U.K. BECOME EXPERT WITH ANYTHING. THEY ARE STILL NOT WILLING TO PUBLICLY ADMIT THE ACTUAL PRESENCE OF GRAPHENE, HEAVY METALS, POLYMERS, COMPRISING THE BIO NANOWEAPON INJECTIONS ERRONEOUSLY DEFINED 'VACCINES'.

THEY ARE NOT WILLING TO ADMIT THOSE BIO NANOWEAPON INJECTIONS TO CONSTRUCT IoB; OR CYBORGS DEFINING ALL ORGANIC LIFE EXTINCT AS THOSE INJECTIONS ATTACK DNA AND MUTATE IT.

AS THEY ARE GUILTY OF 'EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENTS' OF ALL LIFE ON EARTH; THEY ARE NOT CREDIBLE TO MEASURE THE CREDIBILITY OF OTHERS.

THUS, THERE'S NO PROBLEM ABOUT HER LACKING ANY LICENSE FROM THE IMPERIALIST UNIPARTY 'DEEP STATE' SNAKES LOYAL TO THE EUGENICISTS SEEKING TO DISABLE, STERILIZE, MURDER AND ENSLAVE THE GLOBAL POPULATION.

Enemy Operators everywhere...the Means twins, yet more Psy-Op Plants appearing to make sure that Big-Body-Bag pHARMa marches on with their THEFT AND DECIMATION OF ALL CREATION...

She's the proud overlord of a portfolio of tech companies that track your every twitch and bowel movement through sleek, overpriced wearables. A diehard fangirl of the CONVID jab, she’s nestled comfortably in an administration hell-bent on making ‘healthcare’ more efficient—by outsourcing your 'well-being' to soulless algorithms and biometric surveillance. To her, privacy is just an outdated setting.

She believes Oura rings are the new crystal balls of public health—minus the mystique, plus Bluetooth radiation. Casey even wrote, and I quote (because satire writes itself):

“What’s more, a drop in Heart Rate Variability can predict the onset of CONVID-19 before PCR ‘testing’ is ‘positive’”

…for a ‘virus’ never proven to exist! Ladies and gentlemen, meet America’s ‘top doc’—the Stanford MD who bailed on her surgical residency to launch an Instagram page!

Oh, and Casey Means is the daughter of a government insider named Grady Means who served as an assistant to Nelson Rockefeller…nothing to see here folks!!

And Grady wrote a children’s book about a gender confused flamingo…just to “help” kids transition…

and here’s Kruse on Susie - with Emerald Robinson



And if you missed the epic interview with Calley Means, Mary Bowden and Jack Kruse - hosted by Danny Jones, that the TPTB tried to squash - it is Kruse at his savage best!

Just in: Trump and Bobby are going to cut out the Pharma middlemen…we’ve just GOT to make these deadly poisons cheaper and much more available…it’s being sold under the guise of eliminating pharma lobbyists, saying that Congress is controlled by big pharma…so what is this head fake all about? Of course, I’m suspicious…I’m always suspicious…sanitizing Big Pharma?



I long for the day when everyone in the world tells them ALL to shove ALL their drugs up their rear ends…

Okay - hopefully we keep slamming away at these issues…ripping on the Means twins - thankfully there are a lot of people are covering it…with bits of new info…but I’m happy to keep the spotlight on - and keep the cage fights going on this…



And Susie, smartly, stays under the radar…but we need to continue to “out” this primary gatekeeper.



Let’s hope that Bobby isn’t “completely” neutered…but the bottom line is that WE have to take care of ourselves and not depend on any of these cowardly, compromised fools to save our butts…push back on all of them, hold their feet to the fire, and never stop calling this hideousness out…



more to come…