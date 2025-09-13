The military government of Burkina Faso has done what no Western regulator dared to do: it ordered the immediate termination of Bill Gates’ genetically modified mosquito project—‘Target Malaria’
Be like Burkina Faso
Bottom Line
Burkina Faso’s military government has exposed what Western agencies refuse to admit: Bill Gates is bankrolling high-risk genetic experiments that bypass informed consent and put human populations at risk.
By ordering all samples destroyed, the junta sent a message to Gates and his global biotech network: Africa is not your laboratory.
