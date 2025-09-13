Bottom Line

Burkina Faso’s military government has exposed what Western agencies refuse to admit: Bill Gates is bankrolling high-risk genetic experiments that bypass informed consent and put human populations at risk.

By ordering all samples destroyed, the junta sent a message to Gates and his global biotech network: Africa is not your laboratory.

Many thanks to Jon Fleetwood for keeping us informed - and keeping eyes on the endless Gates’ assaults…

Jon is as obsessed with exposing (and neutering) Gates as I am…check out his recent articles listed below this latest substack…and give him a follow…