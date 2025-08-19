For those of us who have been dying on this tragic and heartbreaking hill for decades, this is a seminal moment…

Trump is basically announcing that he’s taking on the global child trafficking network. Right after meeting with nine European leaders…

Right after Barr cleared Trump on Epstein…

The warmongers who protected these networks are being dismantled. I hope they are shaking in their red shoes. And European leaders know they have to comply or be exposed. This gives Trump some serious leverage to dismantle it all.

Let me suggest:

When the DJT is negotiating tariffs or cease fires or anything with leaders around the world he needs to add, in order to do any business with that country they must stop the criminal networks, the traffickers and prosecute the ghoulz committing all crimes against children…and humanity, for that matter.

One of the big talking points today was Melania’s letter and the need to address all of the missing children in Ukraine and around the world. Trump is starting to shed light on the subject that could unite humanity…

The missing children…

Ursula is likely in a bit of a panic right now…since the Eurocrats have been spending a fortune covering their child trafficking, organ harvesting, and adrenochrome Ops in Ukraine…Ukraine is a central hub for child trafficking and organ harvesting. And let’s not forget the biolabs…

Ursula is reserving €800 BILLION in European defense spending to support Ukraine. And we know why. Their default position is to claim moral superiority by doing the exact opposite of anything Trump does - even if it unleashes World War III, so this will be riveting to watch…

Melania Trump wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children as he arrived in Alaska to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Aug. 16.

And here’s the possible decode on the "peace letter" to President Putin…

Seems that Melania is warning Putin that HIS children are in danger of evil forces, and to bring them back to Russia and guard them? Maybe?

Putin has 5 children (3 girls, 2 boys) the sons live in Switzerland, one girl in France, and the 2 others unknown as to their location…



And Trump reTruthed a reply to "Bela" and mentioned ‘prisoners’

Melania writes a letter to Putin about children surrounded by darkness. Are the 1300 in this post referring to children? Did Russia take kids from Ukraine and put them in Belarus for safekeeping? Are we missing something here!



Anyway, I found this interesting…



Melania could go down in history as the most impactful First Lady of all time…

And how fitting would it be if she finally brought down the most despicable first lady…one of the most gangrenous monsters to ever walk the face of the earth…that you be you, HRC…

Stephen Miller:

The children have always been the top priority and at the heart of this entire administration. Once you understand this, everything begins to make a lot more sense. Pay attention. Saving the children and this country is the mission the good people of the world and all of us patriots have signed up for and we will not stop until this mission, at all costs, is complete.

https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/1957609532487520292

There are still almost 300,000 UACs that came across the border and 2,400+ STILL MISSING CHILDREN on Maui. Has anyone checked with Oprah on that?



It is so time to bring this blood cult down forever…we are eager to see all these monsters neutered for all eternity…



Remember this tweet from 2012?





We’ve been waiting so long for this…



I’m here for this! I know that you are too!

This truly would be The Great Awakening we’ve all been hoping for…



Do we dare be this hopeful?