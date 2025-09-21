I have to admit I have been following this entity with interest…must be my rescue gene?

The guy said he was getting nervous since it was growing so fast, having to find larger and larger and more secure containers to keep it in. He was becoming more and more alarmed as the days passed, and he said yesterday that he was going to kill it today…



We protested…and in today’s post he said he changed his mind and is no longer going to kill the creature, instead he took it to an abandoned military facility.

https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1969643862982271136

K25 now lives in a Military Bunker

I’m going to miss him...

The similarity to the jellyfish in Afghanistan is overwhelming…

https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1969653825586810962

And that sighting in London…

https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1969654800686948668

And just so we know how to find him if we ever want to?



That building is actually part of the old U.S. military installations in the Panama Canal Zone, specifically the Fort Sherman or Fort Kobbe / Howard Air Force Base areas. What you’re looking at are concrete fire-control towers / observation posts that were built during World War II. These tall, thick-walled structures were used to spot enemy ships and coordinate artillery fire defending the Panama Canal, which was considered one of the most strategic assets in the world. Location: On the Atlantic side (Colón Province), Fort Sherman had several of these twin-tower type structures. On the Pacific side, Howard AFB / Fort Kobbe also had some similar defensive positions.

I’m 50/50 on this story. Could it be real? Sure… Could it be AI? Anything’s possible. But some part of me feels like this isn’t the end of this story. Everyone immediately knocked it as fake, but even if it were a hoax…it was well-done and very interesting…

And it has more credibility than any official assassination narrative that we’ve ever heard…so, there’s that…



Here’s all of the footage of the Panama alien so far up to this point. Footage is getting deleted. The man filming is either a Special Effects master, or we have an active alien invasion on our hands.

https://x.com/InfernoPilgrim/status/1968450711743566180



Dive and Thrive, K25



More music…more aliens…less assassinations…



The Charlie Kirk memorial just ended…and it was quite a revival in his honor. We still don’t know exactly what happened and we will probably never know, but wherever you are, Charlie…rest…and be at peace…