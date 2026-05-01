Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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James Hill, MD's avatar
James Hill, MD
9h

It’s not true that they patented any of “the air around you, the space your body occupies, [or] the oxygen filling your lungs.”

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
9h

Is Peter Thiel or Palantir's fingerprints on this?

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