Noah on X was the first to report this…



Here is the Reese Report that just dropped on this - - but check out Noah’s posts below from two days ago…where Wells Fargo communicated with him immediately on this…





The Patent That Should Make Humanity Rage: US11354666B1

Granted to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on June 7, 2022

Full patent: read every single page:

https://patents.google.com/patent/US11354666B1/enInventors: Rameshchandra Bhaskar Ketharaju, Sarath Chava, Prasad N. Sivalanka, Madhu V. Vempati (filed 2016).

THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT BACK!



URGENT HELP ME: THEY JUST PROVED THEY’RE TERRIFIED Wells Fargo Jumped on a Quote of MY Post in UNDER 3 MINUTES… This Smart Dust Patent Could Force Them to Answer to the World

THIS NEEDS TO GO VIRAL.







If this thread explodes,

they will have no choice but to respond.



Can you believe this absolute insanity?





@QueenOfJewelz

simply quoted my original post exposing Wells Fargo’s horrifying “Smart Dust” patent.



She vented about their incompetence after a recent nightmare experience with the bank.



She never tagged them. Not once.

Yet

@Ask_WellsFargo

replied in under 3 minutes with their scripted damage-control message:



“We’d like to review your servicing concern.

Please send us a DM. ”Three minutes.

Here is the exact reply for proof:



Smart dust has been poisoning us for a very long time…GOxide was added to Pepsi, Coca Cola, and Nestle products going back to the early 2000s…and it has been identified in the chemtrails for several years…



and now we know...It Ain’t Pixie Dust

https://rumble.com/v279l76-nasa-the-end-of-mankind-leaked-document-2013.html



Noah continues:

This is not random.

This is not coincidence.

This is fear.



They are monitoring every conversation about this patent with machine precision because what they patented is one of the most invasive, dystopian, and soul-crushing technologies ever created by a bank.



The Patent That Should Make Humanity Rage: US11354666B1

Granted to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on June 7, 2022

Full patent: read every single page:

https://patents.google.com/patent/US11354666B1/enInventors: Rameshchandra Bhaskar Ketharaju, Sarath Chava, Prasad N. Sivalanka, Madhu V. Vempati (filed 2016).



This is a complete blueprint for swarms of airborne Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) “smart dust” motes.



These microscopic sensors can be released into the air around you at an ATM, store terminal, or anywhere their system is active.



They float like invisible gnats, self-organize into networks, and create an invisible cloud that devours your biology in real time:



- Heart rate and pulse patterns

- Body temperature fluctuations

- Blood pressure signatures

- Voice, breathing, and audio tremors

- Motion, gait, and gestures

- Optical images and facial recognition

- Infrared thermal mapping

- Electromagnetic fields around your body

- Location and environmental context



All of it harvested from the air you breathe and turned into a “user profile” to decide if you’re allowed to access your own money.



No phone. No card. No password.



Just your living heartbeat and breath serving as Wells Fargo’s biometric slave key.



They patented the air around you.

The space your body occupies.

The oxygen filling your lungs.



Let that horror sink in.



Imagine standing at a teller window while an invisible swarm engulfs you without consent.



These machines probe your heartbeat like digital vampires, map your thermal signature, listen to every subtle vibration in your voice, and photograph your face from every angle; all so a corporate algorithm can grant or deny your transaction.



What if the swarm stays suspended

longer than intended?



What if it’s inhaled deep into your lungs

and crosses into your bloodstream?



What if hackers seize control?



What if governments demand the data?



We have almost zero independent long-term studies on the health consequences of deliberately releasing swarms of engineered microscopic particles into public air.



The risks: respiratory destruction, chronic inflammation, neurological interference, bioaccumulation; are terrifying and unknown.



This is not innovation.



This is corporate ownership of the human body

and the shared atmosphere.



And the second my post started gaining traction, their monitoring systems lit up and they pounced in under three minutes.



That speed is their confession.



This patent does not exist in isolation.



It is the missing link that connects directly to the 5G/6G tower videos I’ve been showing you, the cancer clusters, the DARPA military roots, the network maps naming the executives and money masters, and the elite bunkers they’re building while they roll this out on us.



They do NOT want you connecting these dots.



Because if the full picture goes viral, the entire matrix they’ve built could start to collapse.



This is only Part 1/10.



The rabbit hole is far darker,

and I am holding nothing back.



Quote this post with my original patent thread right now:







Send this to everyone you know.

Tag everyone.

Share it aggressively.



THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT BACK!

A larger version of the patent…