Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
7d

a case in point - the protectors...

Trump’s Former “Spiritual Leader” Just Walked Free After Sexually Abusing a 12-Year-Old Girl.

Robert Morris... founder of Gateway Megachurch, Trump’s evangelical advisory board member... pleaded guilty to molesting Cindy Clemishire (starting at age 12 in the 1980s).

He got:

- 6 months in jail

- 10-year suspended sentence

- Lifetime sex offender registry

- $270k restitution

Then released to his $1.5M lake house on probation.

This is who was praying over the President?

How does a man who abused a child for YEARS get a slap on the wrist?

Why do so many “family values” leaders keep getting exposed?

When will real accountability hit the powerful?

Who else is still hiding in the pulpit or the inner circle?

We are ruled by...

Pedophiles.

WHEN WILL YOU PEOPLE GET IT?

IT IS ALL OF THEM!

https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/2069808131878555872?s=20

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jef's avatar
jef
7d

i might want on one level to agree to unaliving child rapists. i was sexually abused by a 28 yr old when i was 11, so i get it. however, once the state legalizes the death penalty, something that can't be walked back after the fact in the case of mistaken identity or worse targeted attack against someone the state decides is a threat, a terrorist or simply unwanted, they can pull it off. they can completely fabricate video evidence, provide testimony or ram through a decision, a judgement and bam, it's done. just take a look at this report from leah here on substack, someone who was an intelligence insider and now researcher - her discovery is terrifying: https://substack.com/@theleahfiles/note/c-281581025?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=z22ik

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