Hideous Humans…

It’s rare that you actually get to see their hideous faces.

The saddest thing is that this is going on everywhere…worldwide, on a massive scale — full-blown international networks doing big business, with world governments leading the way.

I used to scream that Obama’s “unaccompanied minors” border policies were a massive child trafficking Op…as I was banned from every platform, way back then, for sounding that alarm…the one thing I really do excel at is “getting banned and de-platformed…”



So, Alabama…

There are still some law enforcement agents who are not on the take, so the low-hanging fruit will be caught here and there, but how do we ever end this nightmare when all of the agencies that are tasked with stopping it are facilitating it and covering it up…not to mention that all politicians are complicit, compromised and in on it themselves, and always protecting the most egregious elites and operatives…

be still my heart…the unimaginable suffering and cruelty is too much to bear…

Needed in Alabama…and everywhere around the world…

Make it STOP…expose them all…no mercy…