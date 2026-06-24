The Phat Phuk Faces of Evil -- Perp Walked in Alabama...
Underground Bunker of Horror...
Hideous Humans…
It’s rare that you actually get to see their hideous faces.
The saddest thing is that this is going on everywhere…worldwide, on a massive scale — full-blown international networks doing big business, with world governments leading the way.
I used to scream that Obama’s “unaccompanied minors” border policies were a massive child trafficking Op…as I was banned from every platform, way back then, for sounding that alarm…the one thing I really do excel at is “getting banned and de-platformed…”
So, Alabama…
There are still some law enforcement agents who are not on the take, so the low-hanging fruit will be caught here and there, but how do we ever end this nightmare when all of the agencies that are tasked with stopping it are facilitating it and covering it up…not to mention that all politicians are complicit, compromised and in on it themselves, and always protecting the most egregious elites and operatives…
be still my heart…the unimaginable suffering and cruelty is too much to bear…
Needed in Alabama…and everywhere around the world…
Make it STOP…expose them all…no mercy…
a case in point - the protectors...
Trump’s Former “Spiritual Leader” Just Walked Free After Sexually Abusing a 12-Year-Old Girl.
Robert Morris... founder of Gateway Megachurch, Trump’s evangelical advisory board member... pleaded guilty to molesting Cindy Clemishire (starting at age 12 in the 1980s).
He got:
- 6 months in jail
- 10-year suspended sentence
- Lifetime sex offender registry
- $270k restitution
Then released to his $1.5M lake house on probation.
This is who was praying over the President?
How does a man who abused a child for YEARS get a slap on the wrist?
Why do so many “family values” leaders keep getting exposed?
When will real accountability hit the powerful?
Who else is still hiding in the pulpit or the inner circle?
We are ruled by...
Pedophiles.
WHEN WILL YOU PEOPLE GET IT?
IT IS ALL OF THEM!
https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/2069808131878555872?s=20
i might want on one level to agree to unaliving child rapists. i was sexually abused by a 28 yr old when i was 11, so i get it. however, once the state legalizes the death penalty, something that can't be walked back after the fact in the case of mistaken identity or worse targeted attack against someone the state decides is a threat, a terrorist or simply unwanted, they can pull it off. they can completely fabricate video evidence, provide testimony or ram through a decision, a judgement and bam, it's done. just take a look at this report from leah here on substack, someone who was an intelligence insider and now researcher - her discovery is terrifying: https://substack.com/@theleahfiles/note/c-281581025?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=z22ik