We are not in Davos anymore, Dorothy - We are way beyond the New World Order - and with the Twisted TechBros - praise the tech - religion makes a comeback…



Who’s up for a techo-feudal empire built on the ashes of the Republic?

I’ve been following Courtenay for some time on X and I love her work, and it is past time to introduce her to Drops’ subscribers…



This is a phenomenal article - and it includes many of her previous articles. It is intense, amazingly researched and detailed, and very eye-opening…it’s a lot to absorb, but so important to do so, to know the controllers…most have no idea of the scope of this impending takedown - and it is coming at us…fast and furiously…



We won’t be able to stop it…but we should at least take notice? Torture sukks, but falling into the the traps and being blindsided might be worse…



Be sure to check out the attached articles…



Onward…