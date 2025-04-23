https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1914773352465752440
Pope Francis' Final Words: "There Is No God in the Afterlife" Gasping for breath on his deathbed, on the holiest day in the Christian calendar, Pope Francis descended even further into the Luciferian abyss.
Francis opened up about his battle with pneumonia earlier this year. He claimed he was clinically dead for 21 minutes. And in that time - so he said - he left his body, crossed over, and found no God in the afterlife. No Jesus. No love. Only darkness. And demons.
The New World Order pope, whose deeply symbolic death prompted Klaus Schwab to abruptly resign - died as he lived, spreading deceit and promoting Satanism.
nice horns, no?
yeah…ok…we got it…
and the Pope’s funeral kinda gives off satanic vibes…
https://x.com/Murderrino417/status/1914793045179928924
and a deep fake…for a deep fake…
A bunch of podcasters have said he's been dead for a while and they just dragged out his corpse on Easter Monday for a show...the symbolism of a Pope dying on Easter...such an omen...blah blah blah...would not surprise me at all. He was too evil to have his real death associated with Jesus!
He got the afterlife he deserved!
Hope this is the Last Pope, the Vatican has been hopelessly corrupted by satanic globalist psychopaths.