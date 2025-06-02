ARREST Fauci…

These are the dogs that Fauci’s NIH were torturing…

The dogs are free…touching grass for the first time…

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1928981185251758391

Shout out to Beagle Freedom Project and Hope for Paws - they rescued so many of these beagles from here in the U.S. & overseas…all tortured under Fauci…



And just an fyi, Fauci’s pardon was signed by the autopen…

https://x.com/JamesBradleyCA/status/1926191274651972005

I hope we live long enough to see Fauci’s head in a cage with some famished sand flies…