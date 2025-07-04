Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon
2h

Doom mongers get ready to be disappointed.

My heart says we're going to be fine. It says we didn't come all this way, with all the exposure we've seen of the wickedness all around us, only to have the rug pulled out on us at the last minute. Nope. I don't believe that for a second.

We have to keep supporting each other in creating the world we want to live in, cuz this dim imitation of the world isn't going to last much longer. We need to be busy creating the one that replaces it.

Light prevails over dark. It out-frequencies it (new word). Keep shining your light!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
liam's avatar
liam
5h

Q, a Zionist....I believe it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture