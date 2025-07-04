Q was born in Tel Aviv, not Langley



A carefully managed simulation of rebellion, populated by sock puppets, compromised moderators, and government-backed agitators—playing both sides of the ideological chessboard while the intelligence networks harvest real identities, squash emerging movements, and steer the herd.

The avatars were fake.

The rage was scripted.

The resistance was engineered containment.

I'm sure most of you have seen this by now...

I was always suspicious, perhaps one advantage to having some serious trust issues. I could never completely buy in or settle on either side of the fence...my jury was always out on Q. Although I had moments of being hopeful, they were fleeting, and it never sat right with me - much too fantastic to be true.

As time went by, it felt more and more like a stand-down PsyOp to me, esp. in light of the old Bolshevik Op "Trust."

However, it was fun to follow it a bit, but the one thing about The Q movement that stands out for me, is that it did spawn the Anons - we/they were a different story.

Sure, a lot of Anons were wrapped up in the Q cult, but the ones I hooked up with were always more into ruthlessly exposing the pedos, deep state ghoulz and rampant corruption - and the battlefield was Twitter. We were ferocious and legion. We made the monsters squirm, we saw immediate results and had some epic victories, if nothing else…

The contortions and machinations of connecting numbers, and hanging on every word in the Q drops, stretching for some indication that the perps were going to be held accountable? Waiting for Trump to give a Q sign? Having orgasms over Kash Patel’s freaking frog socks and jammies? That wasn’t for me...my eyes rolled out of their sockets on so much of it. Were Trump and Patel and so many other high-profile DJT enablers all punked too?

Thankfully, I didn't lose too much sleep over the Q drops themselves.

Now we know - there were no white hats...just a whole lot of black ones just big enough to cover some bald spots.

Just Mossad and our own demonic intel agencies keeping us pacified and in limbo...glad that most of my time was spent trolling the assholes, mocking and exposing them...mercilessly...



And, it looks like I’m still at it…🤪



Black hats come in all shapes and sizes…



And these were for our own intel monsters?









Sadly, some of my favorite people were still hanging on to Q for dear life - it will be interesting to see what they have to say...will they thank the Soyjak Party for their liberation? Or curse them?



So, there you have it…closure? Yarmulke Disclosure?

I guess there was more truth to be found in DIVA Drops...?



Happy Independence Day - and many can now move on and claim their independence from the Q stand-down PsyOp…

Have a great day!