Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

I ponder if They are not adding something to "grass fed" and other ground beef... I do not trust the food at the "super" markets...

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Observer
3h

Thank you for this Alarming report of geneticaly weaponised bio warfare attack @ war on you all.

This needs a prioritised roundup of 'tick$ukkers'.

From Divs's post.

The link to > Alpha-Gal Syndrome, Lone Star Tick Allergy, and Red Meat Allergy

https://aafa.org/allergies/types-of-allergies/insect-allergy/alpha-gal-syndrome/

"Symptoms of alpha-gal allergy include:6

Hives or itchy rash

Severe stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Heartburn or indigestion

Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing

Drop in blood pressure

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids

Dizziness

Loss of consciousness.......

Genetic bio weapons our aggressive genocidal covert attack.

Be well all in these tranzit zones thru the crazy daze.

It's the bugs or us mayhap.

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