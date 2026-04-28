Just what hit me as important to share…



This is AJ from Monday…kill switch in new cars at the top, but a great segment on Alpha-gal syndrome from the GOF ticks that they are flooding the US with…just a heads up…it’s darker and dangerous and more evil than you think…



And, since I’m always thinking of/obsessing over our precious animals, I am concerned that no one has mentioned what this “TICKing time bomb” might mean for our animals that are carnivores. It will be a death sentence.

And, it is not just meat that you become allergic to and potentially die from - supposedly less so, but it is chickens too, and dairy products, milk, eggs, cheese, etc.



Hospitals are full of people with this tick outbreak, anecdotal postings are off the chain on X - and the monsters have released them on ranches and farms and even wilderness areas, our wildlife is infested now, and dog parks, hiking trails, and parks, anywhere and everywhere they can think of to sicken and eliminate us. And they brag that it’s so cheap for them to destroy us this way.



And STILL, no one is stopping them…but, fear not, RFK Jr.’s son has launched an AI Health Company to deal with the carnage…but that’s a rant for another day…in Paradise?



And Zuckerburg already vaxxed our wildlife - over 100 million animals with mRNA, causing tumor-like growths, in two reports that I did a while back that I will repost…and now they are attacked by the ticks…makes me fukking livid…someone is going to have to fall on the sword…and fast…







and check your meat labels…all dairy labels too -



cell cultivated - or cell cultured is Gates’ fake meat and anything else with that labeling. I’m sure they’ll come up with another label to throw us off the hunt, but until then, until we can catch it…that’s the deal…fake, contaminated, fake, fake, deadly, fake. And how long before they contaminate the FAKE meat too?

the Diva can’t take it…and sadly…

More to come…

One of my songs. Just to help us all off the ledge?



I wrote and produced this in my midi studio back in the 90’s during the L.A. riots, when my Hollywood apartment was in lockdown for days with fires on 3 sides of me…



