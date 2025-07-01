Could we really go offline and dump all of our devices? Is it possible?

And…the broligarchs didn’t get their way in the Big Broligarch Bill…



An AI ten-year moratorium seems like a very good move and the 99-to-1 vote is reassuring…as if this will stop them…



As we know, that won’t mean anything…they will do it anyway - they will do whatever they want and we will never know until we catch them doing something nefarious - if that’s even possible - then years in court with compromised state courts?…and how much time before they come after us for coming after THEM.

But, Diva, surely you can count on the military to protect us…after all, they did roll out that beautiful life-saving vaccine…

They have their tech bros in the military now…AI Lavender, which leveled GAZA, thanks to Palantir, and Starlink, which aided Ukraine, will be more tools in the ghoulz’ arsenal to keep all the troublemakers with big mouths in line.…we are all Gazans now…



And I haven’t been able to confirm if the AI “wedding” with the geoengineering programs are still in the bill…yes, they are planning to put the ongoing government-sanctioned geoengineering Ops under AI control. My guess is that it is still in the bill…no one is even talking about it…nobody knows all of the devious stuff in those hideous bills, but the GeoEng Op will be ongoing and run by AI now, if we don’t hear otherwise…sadly, chemtrails aren’t going away…ever…just getting more ramped up, deadlier and thicker…and they will release the swarm at their whim - count on it - they’ve tested them already - the drones and keep an eye out for those slaughterbots they can’t wait to unleash those flying monkeys…anytime they feel like it…

adding this…

okay…looking around I found…ah…”other purposes” - we know what that means…



The states can't interfere with the AI 'enhancements' for 10 years…

Imagine AI controlling what elites call 'climate change' AKA Geoengineering Weather Modification…

Fact is, weather modification is only one use of geoengineering. WHAT THEY WILL NOT TELL YOU is the #1 reason for geoengineering is to connect people to Body Area Networks (BANs) that are managed by AI — MOST of what they spray is "Smart Dust" LOOK UP: IEEE 802.15.6 standard

All their bases covered…and under their control…



US Patent-11573578-b2 for the operation and control of unmanned aerial vehicles used for payload dispersion including cloud seeding applications. https://zerogeoenginee

Karen is optimistic…

Welcome to the Grave New World…



