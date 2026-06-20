Are we really having a fall out with Israel?

None of it is real if they are still passing the US-Israel Futures Act into law…so is this just another stand-down PsyOp to calm the marks…?

It seems that everyone wants to believe it is “True” that the US has turned on the satanic cult of Zionists…but before we start cheering…the proof will be in whether they pass the US-Israel Futures Act into law…



Here it is if you want to check it out…it is still in play…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States-Israel_FUTURES_Act

and…for more on this…

GenXGirl — posts…

@GenXGirl1994

Jun 15

The whole-of-government takeover by Israel is far worse than previously understood. America is handing over its most sensitive national security systems to Israel thru:

- presidential memo NSPM-12 (01:18)

- 5 Israel bills and (03:39)

- Pax Silica. (05

As usual, no lack of cynicism on my part…I’m just done being played…as I’m sure you are too…but, granted, I have some serious trust issues…

So, how much hopium in your cerebral stash are you smoking on this bizarre 180? What are your thoughts on this?

Diva…over and out…