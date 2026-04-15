We should have known…it’s always about world domination…and profit, and oil, regardless of how many innocents die and starve in the process.



”We are freeing the Iranian People…”



”We cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”



We’ve heard all the gaslighting and lies for decades…and still so many people are clueless…



I never bought in to any of the lies, but I wasn’t exactly sure what these malignant and greedy monsters were really up to with their lust for war and blood sacrifice, unless they too were eager to usher in the Not-So-Great Reset, which is obviously the case…so I’ve been waiting to weigh in on the Iran war.



Drops knew that the corruption of the Mar-A-Lago Mafia was in full swing, but this is next level madness, bringing us all to our knees, and putting us all in the crosshairs…



I’ve been watching way too many videos about the war, late at night, especially the alt vids that give a very different perspective, just trying to get to the heart of this nightmare conflict, but so much of what I heard was dancing around the edges - where was the big picture…and it’s true that there are many agendas at play, but things were not adding up and nothing nailed it for me - until I caught this video below…



And before anyone starts thinking, “well, they’re just taking care of their own people.” Do not, for one minute, think that we the people will benefit in any way from this extortion Op. We are still the despised useless eaters, that our so-called leaders are wiping out and poisoning, in every way they can think of. Remember that these are the same ghoulz who want us traumatized, sick and eventually dead, and are still more than willing to kill millions and injure millions more, on demand, with bioweapons, poisons - you name it…and no end in sight…they’re consulting with AI to come up with more efficient ways of doing us in. They didn’t quite get the numbers they were hoping for, and you can bet they are still getting a huge pay day for that too. Their pHARMa portfolios must be Phat.



I’m actually surprised that the nuclear-armed players of the world have not teamed up/ joined forces, and lined up their missiles against us, especially Russian and China. Who would be surprised if they started slamming the US with nukes (if we actually HAVE nukes, that is) Supposedly Russian and China are sharing weaponry with Iran, and honestly, who would blame them?

Trump had better get busy on that Baalroom Bunker before the world wakes up to this unprecedented evil and unleashes a serious smackdown on the Great Satan. And, of course, Iran has been pummeling Israel, but BB doesn’t give a rat’s a$$ about the people of Israel or anyone else who stands in the way of his “Greater Israel” land grabs and his blood lust. Benjamin Mileikowsky is Polish, after all…this is just a self-enriching, theocratic civilization-crushing gig for this genocidal monster…and both of these psychopaths unleashing a never-ending WWIII are ready to go scorched Earth and rule over the ashes before we even get close to EVER holding them accountable for their crimes against humanity.



So, the latest from Trump: Message to Iran: “We’re going to blockade your blockade.”



And now we know exactly why…



And this is rich. Trump said “we can’t let Iran blackmail or extort the world”…it’s almost comedy gold…



Anyway, I could rant all day on these soulless, genocidal, malignantly narcissistic demons, but check out this video and tell me what YOU think.

RICHARD MEDHURST



a stunning analysis, IMO

Some more details on this report…I think you’ll find it eye-opening…and some amazing info about Lebanon…

this one starts at 37:55

It was a decade ago when everyone was so thrilled with Trump getting elected. I wanted to finally have some hope that we might just turn this pirate ship around and save humanity, but I did some deep dives on DJT soon after he was elected and became very suspect. And he lost me when he knowingly rolled out the death jab, surrounding himself with the most monstrous murderers of all time. I just knew. And I knew that HE knew. I knew we were in deep trouble and that Trump was the “chosen one” to lead us off the cliff.

At the time, I wrote this political rant, while going back and forth with a dear friend, who despises politicians as much as I do.

This has been my political mantra for over a decade…I rarely post it, it upsets the furkidz, but it seems to have stood the test of time…

I always say that if you even know their name - they’ve been captured - I refuse to fall in love with anyone in power or anyone seeking power...I always instead, remember this quote...

“Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him.” - Albert Pike 33 Degree Mason...he knew something that we don’t...

The world has always been controlled by a diabolical unseen force, an evil money-and-power hungry cult, and to get anywhere in it, you have to be inducted, indoctrinated and anointed with baby’s blood.

No one gets anywhere unless they are willing to kill on demand.

There are no longer any exceptions. At the top, there are no innocents. It’s never been so evident to me.

Thanks for the vent, frenz…

Diva…over and out…