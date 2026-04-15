Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
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Hal Turner and others say: On or about June 15, 2026, all the oil reserves, stored in tanks above ground, will be USED-UP, globally. Commerce will all but cease.

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/june-15-all-the-oil-stored-above?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
1d

US & South Korea Just Cut Off Oil Supply To Australia - Govt Panics As Oil Hits $200/Barrel

And China is not going to play...will we start another war with China? That will be a very short war...

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