David Collum tells Tucker Carlson that if the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop were ever exposed, it would collapse the entire U.S. government.
He claims the laptop was rigged with ki*l switches and contained material so horrific that nine officers who viewed it kept leaving the room, unable to handle what they saw.
According to Collum, all nine of those officers are now dead.
So…
How far down this rabbit hole do you want to go…?
Delete Your Handler posted…
Everyone jokes about the laptop.
But deep down we all know why it never got leaked.
It’s not because the files were fake. It’s because the files were real.
And the simulation can’t risk a full soulquake event.
You don’t hide that kind of evil to protect politicians.
You hide it to protect the entire illusion.
We will not forgive….we will not forget…
The American government is corrupt, and anyone who serves in the government supports that corruption knowingly and unknowingly. The powers that control the President and politicians know exactly how much the American people can stomach. The American people cannot stomach the torture, murder, and rape of children by a satanic cult.
They were able to keep all of this hidden until they allowed women to enter and now have authority in the media. They keep expecting it to die out like every other 'issue' but nope. Not this time. Mothers care. And we are Mothers from the time we are little tiny girls.