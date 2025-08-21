David Collum tells Tucker Carlson that if the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop were ever exposed, it would collapse the entire U.S. government.

He claims the laptop was rigged with ki*l switches and contained material so horrific that nine officers who viewed it kept leaving the room, unable to handle what they saw.

According to Collum, all nine of those officers are now dead.

So…

How far down this rabbit hole do you want to go…?

Delete Your Handler posted…

Everyone jokes about the laptop.

But deep down we all know why it never got leaked.

It’s not because the files were fake. It’s because the files were real.

And the simulation can’t risk a full soulquake event.

You don’t hide that kind of evil to protect politicians.

You hide it to protect the entire illusion.

We will not forgive….we will not forget…