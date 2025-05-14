From Fall of the Cabal…with great appreciation and in memory of Janet Ossebaard

Johns Hopkins researchers take inspiration from parasitic work for medicine delivery. "Theragrippers" are tiny, shape-changing machines that deliver medicine efficiently to the GI tract https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/11/25/theragripper-gi-tract-medicine-delivery/… It can also deliver toxins and bioweapons very efficiently....

The cows have been nasal probed with these from at least 2020…

no pets or animals are safe from these monsters…

because it was never a “test”





Why the testing? Chinese Professor Guo Jiwei says the focus should be on the battlefield of "biological territory." The prize is DNA. And the data has been and is still being collected in the millions…

Nylon Fiber Nasal Swabs, that:

- have been sterilized with ethylene oxide

- contain Morgellons

- leave sharp fibers behind

- contain DARPA Hydrogel

- contain nanobots called Theragrippers

- may damage your facial nerve or your olfactory nerve, or both

- may damage your blood-brain barrier

#CrimesAgainstHumanity

Hey frenz…I had to go back into my theragripper archives and post this substack - as ammo for my gynecology appointment in about an hour…it is mandatory if I want to get my bio-identical hormones - which is the hill I will die on - or a big one, anyway - in fact I am about to deny all invasive tests in hopes that my gyno guy is as savvy as I am by now…he was great and let me slide these past four years, but all of a sudden wants to see my pussy. Okay then…



Here’s my plan…



I am going there armed with my industrial endoscopic mini cam that connects to my phone and I’m prepared to insert it and offer a look at my cervix through the lens - and only through the lens…no fingers, no swabs, no gloves, no scraping, but thanks for the offer anyway?



What are the chances that he extends my compound prescription for another year? If I can’t make him as paranoid as I am, I will send him to this substack…while I’m in the office?



I’ll check in when I get back…send me some good vibes…one hour from now I want to feel the love…please…



Your mantra at 2:45 is:

“Patrick, dahling, Give the Diva her damn hormones.”





wish me luck - and if you think I’m twisted NOW, I am a COMPLETE LUNATIC without my bio hormones!



Thanks, Frenzzz

UPDATE: I GOT MY SCRIPT FOR ANOTHER YEAR WITHOUT PENETRATION!

AND I TALKED A NURSE OUT OF EVER VAXXING HER TWO YOUNG KIDS FROM EVER GETTING A VAX AGAIN…THE DOC KEPT US WAITING IN THE ROOM FOR A BIT TOO LONG…AND I RAN MY MOUTH NON-STOP…SOUNDING THE ALARMS!!!



SO MUCH TO TELL FROM THE VISIT - STUNNING STUFF - BUT…CAT DUTIES AND I’M EXHAUSTED…MORE TO COME!