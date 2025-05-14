Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liam's avatar
liam
7h

It’s not a test; PCR is a device to amplify DNA strains in a laboratory setting. The media promoted the idea of it being a testing device...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
7h

wishing you luck of course. A friend of mine had to get a PCR test to get back into the USA from Mexico near the end of the covid madness. She said it burned like fire and she ran to the restroom and poured water in her nose to get rid of the pain....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture