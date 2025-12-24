There is no way for humanity to heal from such evil...heads up on rebranding...now listed - Veklury and Biogenics - that used to be Remdesivir and vaxxes.
maybe we can to dodge a few pHARMa bullets...such wicked deception
This clip surfaced again - it was scrubbed, but someone saved it and recently reposted it…an important reminder…and Alex kind of has it right…enough to sound the alarm…
This is only the athletes; in one year…
Imagine the numbers when you include the global population; since 2021.
And they’re still pushing the shots. For many schools and businesses it is still mandatory…
It’s unbearable…people are still in total denial…
Remember when we still had a sliver of hope that we might end this carnage…?
Just more gaslighting…unforgivable…
And just to keep us scrambling and in the dark…the rebranding is on…
I’ve been meaning to post these alerts…they have rebranded the poisons, so they can still administer them, making sure they can get them past you…if you are ever admitted to the hospital…
Heads up: Remdesivir is now going by a new name — ‘Veklury’.
AND, shockingly, a whistleblower from within the hospital system has come forward with a grave warning: the term “vaccine” is quietly disappearing from medical consent forms — replaced with the broad and deceptive category of “Biologics” or “Biogenics.”
We might want to update our no-consent forms…If/when you sign the paperwork for surgery, read it closely and ask for definitions of every word - and cross out any mention of Biogenics or Biologics - and initial next to it to stop the injections…and you might insist on knowing what alternate terms they are using for vaccines these days, since they will likely rebrand on a consistent basis…because they are that evil…
Who’s coping with all of this hideousness? Not me…
This might be something helpful to share…
Hang in there, frenzz
They've actually been doing the "biologics" shitfuckery for about 10 years. I found out about it when a family member had to be hospitalized and was previously unvaxxed. It's on all the hospital forms. I had to cross out the term multiple times when I broke my ankle and knee in 2022. And the veklury is a brand name for remdesivir. There might be others too. Bunch of psychopaths.
Try & have a Happy Christmas. It’s tough knowing the evil-doers are relentless in their quest to murder us all