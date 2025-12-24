Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
13h

They've actually been doing the "biologics" shitfuckery for about 10 years. I found out about it when a family member had to be hospitalized and was previously unvaxxed. It's on all the hospital forms. I had to cross out the term multiple times when I broke my ankle and knee in 2022. And the veklury is a brand name for remdesivir. There might be others too. Bunch of psychopaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
13h

Try & have a Happy Christmas. It’s tough knowing the evil-doers are relentless in their quest to murder us all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture