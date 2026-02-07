Joey Pepperoni decoded the Epstein chalkboard a while back — but the newly released files show the full board.

Originally, when James O'Keefe photographed Epstein's chalkboard, the entire right side was erased. But in the newly released Epstein files, he found another photo and it shows the full chalkboard, including everything on the right side that we never saw.

They created a digital twin of everyone that they feed all your data to.



Then they run simulations on how society as a whole would respond to certain inputs and events.



They then refine the inputs to get their desired outcome.



It’s a map for elite tech overlords to mold identity, hijack perception, and control consciousness.



They’re building a Hybrid God — merging with the machine to rule forever.

Isn’t Ghislaine in front of Congress on Monday?

