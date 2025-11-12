Thousands of Brazilian Protestors (some armed) - Storm COP 30 Climate Change Conference - Furious at all the World Elites & their Champagne Socialism Hypocrisy

Dozens of Indigenous protesters, some wielding batons, clashed with security at COP30’s Belém venue Tuesday night, briefly breaching barriers before being repelled. They demand stronger Indigenous voices in talks and oppose Amazon oil drilling, amid minor injuries but no widespread violence. This stems from frustrations over exclusion, though Brazil’s own deforestation for the summit’s access road highlights policy ironies—over 10,000 acres cleared, per critics. Not thousands raging at “champagne socialism,” but a focused push against perceived neglect.

Protesters, ask the scum ‘elites’ how higher taxes and banning oil is going to stop this…??

Cop 30 was a flop. 160 world leaders failed to show up.

#COP30 locked down and security protocols activated this evening, as hundreds of protestors attempted to breach the Blue Zone perimeter. Reports are mixed about their demands and motives.



“Protesters armed with batons storm COP30 venue in Brazil” https://news.sky.com/story/protesters-armed-with-batons-storm-cop30-venue-in-brazil-13468866

Chaos at COP Brazil as protesters storm the conference shouting



“Our land is not for sale” and “We can’t eat money”



They see the land rights violations, forest destruction, mining, and agribusiness expansion by corporations pretending it’s ‘green’

BELÉM, Brazil

Indigenous protesters in traditional garb stormed the COP30 UN climate summit venue Tuesday, breaking down doors and clashing with security in chaotic scenes



Demonstrators demanded greater access to negotiations, land rights, and Amazon protection, chanting “our forests are not for sale.”

Climate protesters BARGE into COP30 conference in Brazil



Wielding fists and flagpoles



At least one security guard injured

