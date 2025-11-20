Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsa's avatar

Elsa
Elsa
2d

My sense: Charlie was not killed. It was a psy-op. Both Peggy Hall - the Healthy American - and Old Dammegard (for 40 plus years, he was probably the world's top psy-op sleuth) have done some very interesting pulling together of the evidence.

Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
2d

I have been following Candace's investigation into Charlie's death ... (she is doing what one would think Erika would be doing, and the very fact Erika ISN'T DIGGING FOR TRUTH is proof enough for me to know she is complicit). Candace is brave, and hopefully far too prominent in the public eye to be taken out, but I wouldn't put it past the Rulership Ghoulz. May she be always protected by the love of her followers (and her security team!)

Those who debunk her are all enemies of the people. They are all showing their true colors!

I found the lyrics: https://genius.com/Benjamin-clementine-nemesis-lyrics

