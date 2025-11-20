https://x.com/joelouisjs_joe/status/1991305641453879356?s=20

Here’s the full clip on this…



https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/1991258315339264326?s=20

As I watched this podcast, I kept fearing that she would be raided on the spot. Their best hope is that she - and this reveal - will not get the attention that it deserves?

https://x.com/EvanAKilgore/status/1991282401977200960?s=20

https://x.com/IndyPenguine/status/1991308711629905933?s=20

https://x.com/wearetheppltv/status/1991300306693734517?s=20

She’s done it.

She’s got them.



Thanks to the Wisdom of Crowds and a couple of courageous whistle-blowers…



Just a feeling that the dam has broken and it’s all about to come crashing down…

They are hoping that enough people aren’t listening and they can ignore it forever…

It’s a very dangerous path that she is on…and we surround her with the light of protection…



She’s arguably the most courageous and impactful woman in the world right now…

“All we we want to know is why was Charlie killed? What did he find out? Whatever it was it cost him his life.”

“Whatever it is, it is deep and it is ugly, and I think we all know what it is? I don’t even know what to say.”

Yes, I think we know what IT is…or at least some of us do and can make that leap…likely a terrifying revelation for Charlie…



https://x.com/IndyPenguine/status/1991308711629905933?s=20

https://x.com/wearetheppltv/status/1991300306693734517?s=20



It’s that moment that you realize the terrifying truth of the reality that we are in - and have always been - as Candace articulates and nails it down…

“we are ruled by sadistic criminals - all of us - the whole world - every nation - a gang of demented psychopaths rule over us - and their solution to being caught for doing their psychopathic things is to murder us.”

Candace’s eyes began to well up with tears as she finished that sentence, and it hit me hard. I empathized deeply with that moment, remembering my own terrifying red pill moment, back in the 90’s as I was sitting on the floor rifling through Ted Gunderson’s files that were stored in my apartment in Los Angeles. I remember weeping as I was turning the pages of the “Finders” files, trying to process the information and keep the papers from being stained with my tears.

When Candace uttered those words, I remembered that awakening - that soul-crushing moment when you see the depths of the hideous underbelly of the world that we live in. And once you get it - you are never the same…your paradigm shatters…

The grief and the rage cycle stalks you from that moment on…

with Charlie, we know he was silenced for much more than his reversal on Israel…

“Can you guys take a break from worshipping Satan or is ‘hell for an eternity’ really too irresistible?” Candace Owens

For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.

Paul’s famously poetic statement about the difficulty of knowing God in this life says a lot more than at first meets the eye.



We do know…in part…many of us have left the “cave.”

On a first pass, the verse stands as a moving testament to our distance from God. The wording conjures up the image of searching for God through a looking glass.

But for me it is a confession of the weakness of human nature: the unaided eye cannot see. We need the help of a “glass.” Even then, what we see is still dimly perceived…

But the glass is becoming clear, as the world of form comes into focus and we dig for the Truth…unafraid to face it…



And, just a reminder…Drops is fully aware of the Masonic hand signals that both Charlie and Candace flashed a few years ago. It was the pyramid sign, which indicates that you are part of the Masonic fam. I’m sure she has had serious second thoughts about that “flashing” since then and I haven’t seen them do the devil horns to honor Satan, but I could have missed it. However, we do know that the devil horns is a favorite hand sign of Erika’s. She was sure to let us know at Charlie’s memorial/extravaganza…

So, controlled Op? Who’s controlled Op? Isn’t everyone? So please, people, let’s not go there in the comments…give Drops and its savvy subscribers a little bit of credit…? Even if I think that someone is a controlled Op, I still want to hear what everyone has to say and who they interview - if we can’t be discerning, and grab the truth bombs, we are truly lost.

Here at Drops, is a famous quote: “At Drops we do not throw the baby out with the hydrogel…so take the gems and leave the jewelry box…”

So, there you go…take what you will…and hats off to Candace - she is taking a great risk with her investigation into Charlie’s death…and with her ongoing lawsuit with Macron…and know that her journey has been a wake-up call for her on many levels, and her voice is much needed in this battle against the most evil forces we’ve ever known.

Those most evil of forces are in our faces now, the veil is lifting, for all who have eyes to see. So we keep digging, and summoning the courage to expose them ALL…



And until we can arrest them all, we will throw flames, and mock them mercilessly, and shine the light on their dark souls.

One day they will run for cover - and the good people of our world will break free from this wicked matrix. I hope we are still alive to see that day…



They can’t kill us all…oh wait…yes they can…at any given moment…okay, well then, in that case…we fucking March On…

What a great song…Nemesis…by Benjamin Clementine - amazing singer and songwriter extraordinaire…



I looked for the lyrics - no time to dig deeper to find them…rescue fires to put out, but if anyone finds them, please share in the comments…such an awesome song!

March On, my frenzzz