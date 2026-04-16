Hopefully this information will be helpful to other TI subscribers…

A much appreciated and courageous post from an amazing comrade and pal…thank you, Gekko Pico…you are an inspiration and a life line for so many…



And I’ll include my comment on his amazing post below…we owe you big, Gekko…



my comment on his post…

the Diva wrote:

What a phenomenal stack...I so needed this after emerging and finally healing from the hideous and predictable ice pick headaches for the past two weeks, not to mention the other familiar symptoms (the tells) on my “personal” dance card. But it’s a new dawn and a new day, and I didn’t completely destroy my kidneys from OD’ing on ibuprofen...so, there’s that...it’s amazing how much you appreciate feeling good again when the pain subsides. It’s so nice to be back...

This is such critical information - and your posts are always so helpful and courageous. My rage around this insane nightmare is my greatest challenge - and if I see one more anger management video I will scromit (screaming and vomiting, simultaneously, that is...) ...they just don’t apply to this monstrous reality.

But these tools are invaluable.

Can’t thank you enough for all that you share and the time that you so generously give to researching and publishing...you are a healing force of nature in this sea of madness.

I’m well aware of what a risk it is to even publish anything around this topic...and now with unprecedented AI monitoring of TIs especially, we are “punished” in real time, just for writing about it, or even commenting on another TI’s post.

Rather challenging to organize and amass a vigilante cadre and raise hell under such conditions...it’s a bit awkward and dangerous to wield a sword while spasming and clutching your head...

But your boldness and courage is always contagious. I have numerous drafts on all of this that I am hesitant to post, but I get obsessed with trying to keep on top of it all, and to learn as much as possible to potentially mitigate the madness and know what’s coming at us, but I have published many stacks about these programs, attempting to sound the alarm, especially for those who aren’t yet aware of what is happening to them. But I find that only other TIs that have awakened to their reality can relate and perhaps find some comfort and assistance in navigating this hellscape - but most people either ignore it altogether, or dismiss and mock you as delusional. They don’t realize yet that they are all TIs now too - we are ALL somewhere on the spectrum.

I know that we mostly moan to the choir, but I will repost this for some of my subscribers who are in the same slow kill box and desperately need this information. I know it was a powerful post for me. Thank you again.

Sending love and strength to all the other precious souls that endure this hideous battlefield...and sadly, it looks like we will be on it for life. At least it feels like a lifetime. It’s been twenty years for me, but, I’m still standing and ranting...that’s something...💞

Music to heal the soul...freedom is a state of mind? I always love playing this song, loudly, when I get past an episode…it’s a great way to rise from the ashes…Turn it up…pump up the volume?

Onward, frenzzz…

Diva…over and out…