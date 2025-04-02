https://x.com/V8KBRAZIL/status/1907474038081139189

Finally the truth is being revealed to the world from people from all walks of live about the evil mind control programs and now being brought to the public attention. The hope is that awareness will help to save lives.

Those being ruthlessly used in this program as nonconsensual human experimentation guinea pigs nationwide and globally are grateful for many coming forth to validate the reality of what is happening today and in research, TESTING, and development programs dating back decades.

The hope is that the truth elevates an understanding of the level of high-tech corruption with many players, military, federal agents, state and local police including psychologists, psychiatrists that are one step ahead of the public, knowing and are FULLY AWARE that this technology is in full use.

It continues to advanced, heinously used on the general public, fuel by discrediting of its nonexistence with the mental illness tag label when people speak up. This program is a horrific Crime of the Century unveiled on humanity, men, women, thousands and even children for early programming. Also understand that no one is exempt no matter how important you are.

“The next wave is the electro magnetic weapon” listen to Former UN Member on what comes next. It’s not like that haven’t warned us…

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1907130512008769547

and, it is way beyond this now…

I have dozens and dozens of substack drafts on all of this tech and the targeting programs, gang stalking et al., but it is not only risky to even post about it, I hesitate every time to hit the publish button…and I rarely do…it is so horrifying and depressing, so I will merely suggest that you do some research on your own, into this, since all people are TIs now. There is a community on X where you can glean a lot of vital information…and since it is now AI run - no one is safe anymore…we are all hacked - being hit and V2K’ed, tracked, traced and tortured - and in the crosshairs now…



And for your safety I am turning off comments for this post…let’s not trigger any more algos than we need to to get the word out…