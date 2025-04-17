I have been in high-gear for so long, most of my life really, as it has been a challenging journey - and perhaps as a result, I tend to operate in the extreme with a serious sense of urgency.



Type-A Overachievers can relate - and I’m sure there’s a 24-step program for that, but overachievers don’t really have the time to attend meetings and they tend not to surrender or turn over their power.

I don’t know about you, but I rarely relax, decompress or recharge - and with all we’ve been through, especially in the past five years, perhaps we all need to do some healing, self-reflection in this intense quest to stay sane and knowledgeable as we continuously dodge the never-ending assaults coming our way.

I know that I need to somehow calm this anxiety and sense of urgency to know everything, to share it, to try desperately to help in some small way, with the insanity that we face, daily, that just keeps. on. coming. Maybe you need to calm that sense of urgency as well.



This video spoke to me - hit me hard in the face, actually - and I have a feeling it will resonate with many of you. It was comforting, and enlightening…at least before I started over-analyzing THAT too…🤪 I even wondered…could this be AI? It’s so spot on. Is Jordan really THAT smart? There I go…aaaaand she’s off….



But before exhaustion takes a deadly toll and our cerebral cortexes spontaneously combust (talking to myself here) …let’s remember that some of us might not be as crazy as we think, just because we over-think everything in an attempt to save humanity. And I can over-think that too…”Who TF do I think I am trying to save humanity? FFS

Frenetic souls rarely take a break - and they desperately need time for healing, for simply wondering about things instead of agonizingly trying to fix it all…

Stay calm, Diva…don’t get anxious about trying to stay calm…see what I mean?



But, we do need to stay calm, even as we relentlessly search for that which is TRUE. Some need to know the TRUTH beyond anything else. Some need the ABSOLUTE TRUTH and are willing to twist and grieve until they find it. THEN they can continue to agonize again about whether it is the FINAL version of the TRUTH.



Excruciating…



Exhausting…

It’s pretty clear to me by now that I need to ease up on myself and be aware that there are simply some people with certain “rare” personality traits that breed stress and anxiety - that put people off, and that can lead to constant overwhelm and frustration. There is stuff about ourselves that we have to diffuse, gently acknowledge, and make peace with.



And a good reminder for us all - and I’m mostly talking to myself here again - to take some time to quiet our storms.



Take time for sweet solitude…

And take the time to lovingly accept who we are and allow ourselves to honor those “rare” traits, regardless of how intense and insane and “twisted” we may feel…



This video is powerful, IMO…many words of wisdom that propelled me to the next level on the empath spectrum - I feel like “super” empath now, as I was actually able to forgive MYSELF.



Maybe this will touch you too, and impart a bit of clarity, or at least give you some insight into others who seem to who operate in the extreme. You might at least cut some slack to that odd tortured soul you might know and remind them that they are not expected to save the world…at least not today…