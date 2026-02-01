Diva Drops

TriTorch
9h

This is a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular owner in order to ensure your "mind is locked in reaction" mode and "cannot create", just hate: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-205834315

We are being played like a fiddle. You are not consuming news. You are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep you so busy fighting your neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around your wrists.

1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Blaze Nathan
6h

I have disconnected from the noise more and more. I click through headlines, read a few interesting things, and get on with my day. I refuse to give my peace away to the chaos that reigns in this world. I've had enough.

