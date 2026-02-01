Tragedy Tourism - A mind locked in reaction cannot create...
Don't let the ghoulz hijack your creative power...
Pull your attention back from their manufactured reality…check the outrage…change the game…and live your life inspired…laugh more and let your creative muses fly with abandon…
(I’m talking to myself here) but maybe someone out there, like me, who is in need of getting grounded, peaceful and creative again, and who has been in flight or fight mode for 5+ years, ticked off, stress vomiting, screeching and grieving and scrambling to expose and dodge “the Great Poisoning,” needs to hear this too?
Stay calm…shall we?
But I will “calmly”make that choice…
💋
This is a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular owner in order to ensure your "mind is locked in reaction" mode and "cannot create", just hate: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-205834315
We are being played like a fiddle. You are not consuming news. You are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep you so busy fighting your neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around your wrists.
I have disconnected from the noise more and more. I click through headlines, read a few interesting things, and get on with my day. I refuse to give my peace away to the chaos that reigns in this world. I've had enough.