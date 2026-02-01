Pull your attention back from their manufactured reality…check the outrage…change the game…and live your life inspired…laugh more and let your creative muses fly with abandon…



(I’m talking to myself here) but maybe someone out there, like me, who is in need of getting grounded, peaceful and creative again, and who has been in flight or fight mode for 5+ years, ticked off, stress vomiting, screeching and grieving and scrambling to expose and dodge “the Great Poisoning,” needs to hear this too?



Stay calm…shall we?





But I will “calmly”make that choice…

💋