Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
1h

WHAT? They want to do it AGAIN?

Reply
Share
Luke's avatar
Luke
2h

It ain’t looking good for the home team these days is it. We are fucked. If the situation in Iran gets rolling let’s watch closely. I believe that will start the countdown to the end of us. Don’t know exactly what that end looks like yet but it will be Tick Tock for real.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture