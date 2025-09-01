I have so many doomsday substack drafts that I cannot bring myself to publish…I’m so hesitant to terrorize us anymore than we are…most of us know more than we ever wanted to know about the dire situation we are in…maybe it’s the overwhelming horror that I see daily through my fed-up-empath-hitting-the-wall perspective - the assaults that never seem to end, but I have been waiting and longing for a glimmer of hope to post - some indication that we just might slip into an alternate timeline and survive this death march…



Here’s something to watch closely and visualize, for sure…I’m waiting for the day that ALL vaccines are exposed for the poisonous grifts that they have always been…and that no one will ever go near any one of them - ever again…for anything…EVER…



Extreme? Absolutely…



This is the best tweet I’ve seen in a very long time…

from Nicolas Hulscher’s substack:



Trump revealed that Pfizer and other drug makers showed him “extraordinary” internal numbers on their COVID products — yet never released them to the public.

Trump is now demanding that Big Pharma hand over the hidden data immediately to the CDC and the American people…

Just staying alive is an act of defiance… the Diva



At Diva Drops we go beyond non-compliance…to absolute, utter, raging defiance…



Hang in there, scribes…we have only just begun dismantle and decimate Murder Inc.



And thank you to my subscribers…and there are a bunch of new people checking into the asylum…and much gratitude to those who think my presence here is of value and are supporting my efforts…I’m overwhelmed…and I so appreciate the kind words…you buoy my dark-empath spirit…



Onward…