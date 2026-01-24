TRUMP BRAGS ABOUT OPERATION WARP SPEED YET AGAIN



“Some people say it was one of the greatest military feats ever.”

Even more interesting, in the same speech Trump has admitted that “covid” illness was induced by spraying chemical weapons (he says “dust” in this clip). Well, dust is certainly not a virus, nor a GOF virus with furin cleavage and an HIV insert targeted at Africans while protecting the Ashkenazim, and it did not come from Wuhan either. It would be too far to blow all the way to the US, wouldn’t it? Did Fauci pay for this magic dust with the NIH cash? Or was it just plain vanilla chem warfare deployed by the good old US of A Chemical Corps, who do not report to the bad-bad Anthony Fauci? You decide: I was scromiting about now…screaming and vomiting at the same time, that is…

This is the REAL STORY of how COVID started in the U.S.—Don’t let Deep State shills like Kash Patel gaslight you (1/17 - supporting evidence in thread)



“[COVID wasn’t] a pandemic. It [was] a military attack. It [was] a deployment of chemical [and] maybe radiological weapons.”



Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova

@sasha_latypova

) describes for Mic Meow (

@MicMeowed

…how the COVID “pandemic” was actually pulled off in the U.S., highlighting the U.S. military’s involvement in the release of a biological (and potentially radiological) weapon, the lack of evidence supporting the existence of a patient zero in the U.S. (or even China), and the rollout of “hospital murder protocols,” which were used to generate the deaths needed to make it look like there was a “pandemic” occurring.



“The Department of Defense quickly took over the response to the supposed public health event [i.e., the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’],” Latypova notes at the beginning of the clip, before delving into the timeline of events—which is strongly supported by the available evidence. “The [supposed SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’] sequence was posted into GenBank on January 9th, 2020, ostensibly from a Chinese patient [, for whom there is no evidence supporting their existence].” (See tweet 5/17 for supporting evidence of Latypova’s claim here.)



“The [supposed SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’] sequence was posted into GenBank on January 9th [2020]. On January 30th [2020], the CDC claimed that we have a first person in the United States, in Washington State, who was, again, infected with this virus. Again, [there was no] evidence of this person ever existing.” (See tweet 4/17 for supporting evidence of this claim.)



(For reference, GenBank is a comprehensive public database that contains annotated collections of all publicly available nucleotide and DNA sequences.)



“On February 4th, there’s a phone call—and this is...leaked audio from AstraZeneca executives. There was a phone call placed from the Department of Defense. I believe the person making the phone call was Colonel Matt Hepburn from DARPA,” Latypova says. “And he called the consortium of pharmaceutical companies telling them to switch from previously funded pan-influenza [’vaccine’] models to COVID [’vaccine’] models because, and I’m quoting him, ‘COVID was declared a national security threat.’” (See tweet 16/17 for supporting evidence.)



“So my question is,” Latypova says, “[from] January 30th [2020] to February 4th [2020], we only have one ostensible patient having COVID. [But it’s not] clear. Are they ill? Did they die? What happened?”



Latypova goes on to ask rhetorically: “We have maybe 11 cases—PCR cases—of COVID in the United States [but] somehow, Colonel Matt Hepburn decides to...to say to the entire pharmaceutical consortium, which is over 300 companies, to start working on COVID products because it’s a national security threat. Based on what? That’s my question: How do you know that?”



Latypova goes on to note:



“What’s more interesting...we have a whole series—hours—of Department of Defense press conferences at the Pentagon with media, over the 2020/2021 timeframe, when they were working on Operation Warp Speed. And so they would do these periodic press updates, and they’re hilarious and very interesting....I don’t recall the date exactly right now, but it was somewhere [in] February, early March, there [was] a press event where, there’s Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson and a few others. So there’s General [Michael J.] Talley, who leads the presentation from the DOD, and there are two or three [other] participants from Fort Detrick, the biolab and, the US Army infectious disease research. And they’re all discussing this stuff. And so she [Sammons-Jackson] says specifically, ‘Oh, we’ve received...the pathogen, meaning the COVID virus... and we [meaning the DOD] are growing the stocks of it.” (See tweet 2/17 for supporting evidence.)



“At that time...I remind you,” Latypova adds, “we only had maybe one case; maybe 10 cases or 20 [PCR] cases of this, meaning there was no COVID virus in the US. Yet Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson is growing stocks of it. And guess what happens after she’s growing stocks of it? We have an explosion of cases and illness in the United States. So how is this a pandemic when nothing happens before they announce it, after they announce it, and tell you we’re growing stocks of it, we have a pandemic?”



Latypova concludes:



“So it’s [COVID] not a pandemic. It’s a military attack. It’s a deployment of chemical, maybe radiological weapons. I don’t know what they deployed, but they deployed something. There was some weird illness that was going around. [But] it’s a deployment. And a majority of the deaths...were caused by, we know, hospital murder protocols—killing people in the hospitals with the protocol that I can walk you through because they tried it on my on my mother-in-law, unsuccessfully. We rescued her.” (See tweets 9/17 and 10/17 for supporting evidence of the “hospital murder protocols.”)



“And, so I can walk you through that protocol....[I’ve been] with people testifying [as to] how their loved ones were killed in the exact same manner...[with] remdesivir and with ventilators and, dehydration, starvation, cruelty...Isolation...So those are the deaths. That’s how they caused the deaths. They simulated illness with something [else]—some chemical weapon or something. And, the main point of this was to deploy these biological weapons, which are the shots [the COVID injections].”

Here’s Sasha’s whole substack article…



Unvaccinated are endangered too…





As for Trump - who will never cop to mass murder and ushering in a mass extinction event…nothing new here.



He and rest of the despicable politicians didn’t get the vaccine and likely have their private blood and organ supply…maybe even their own med beds…I do hope their grandchildren are cool with becoming synthetic hybrids…if they can even navigate the calamari clots…



We know they will NEVER do a thing to stop this worldwide genocide…they’re goal is to dodge the blackmail and the bullets and let the ghoulz have their way with all of us…ready to kill on demand…but, at least we know…we are on our own…fighting for our very lives…



Just staying alive is an Act of Defiance… the Diva





I’m up all night…still trying to catch the feral kitten - Stormi - it is about to rain hard - thunderstorms, the “wet” works, at about 3:00 AM, and for the next 12 hours and she is down the storm drain right now - we have not had much rain at all…but we are about to be deluged…be still my heart. I’m hoping that she is savvy enough to get out before she is washed away…send some good vibes and prayers our way, please, it’s going to be along night. I’ve set up two trap cages and will be monitoring them all night…



Her kitty condo is set up in the living room…I put two three-tier cages together and it is so fabulous I want to move in…and of course the other living room cats were going in and out…😼😼😼

It took me forever but I made it seriously plush, since she is not going to be spayed until after this storm at least, and might spend a few weeks in there until I figure out WTF I’m going to do with her…OMG - and I’ll be looking for a holistic vet anyway, so that will take some time (no vax- I refuse)…so prepping the cage that will work for a long while if need be - and we are planning for a grid down situation here - it happens every time it even rains, so, we are all expecting it, testing the generator, getting supplies and gas has been insane…stores were packed and they were out of everything…including my dry cat food…I’ll look again elsewhere tomorrow or maybe Chewy will still deliver - just couldn’t do it all…where is my digital twin? I need help here. She’s lounging in the Cloud…laughing at me…

…but send me some seriously good vibes that we catch Stormi tonight.



The two other ferals have been using the enclosures - heating pads, night lights - the works, beds they can tuck into…waterproof covers over mylar - so they will weather this I’m sure…



The dogs are doing better - getting their holistic meds, so that’s a good thing. My back is not thrilled with all the squats and bending down and moving cages and dervishing like a madwoman, that I’ve done this past week, but my red light belt is saving my twerking butt…but it is gluing me back together each day…😁



Since I’ll be awake all night, I might try to add to this post…thank for the good vibes and prayers…I know it’s just one little baby, but saving even one precious furbaby’s life calms my raging soul…animal rescue is one of the heartbreak hills that I die on…over and over again…as pyrrhic as the victories always are…



I hope everyone is ok out there…stay safe, frenzz…I’ll be checking in when I can and updating…welcome to my whirled!



That’s why the Egyptians worshipped them... science just proved why.



It might sound mythical, but it’s not. Modern research confirms that domestic cats are among the most biologically perfect creatures on Earth.



With a spine that can twist 180° mid-jump, lightning-fast reflexes, night vision six times stronger than ours, and hearing so sharp it captures sounds most mammals can’t detect, cats are nature’s masterpiece of design.



Even their heart beats with the rhythm of an athlete, and their brain structure shares remarkable similarities with ours explaining why the bond between cats and humans runs so deep.



But their brilliance isn’t just physical. Cats move through life with precision and emotional intelligence knowing exactly when to comfort, when to observe, and when to vanish into quiet independence.



They’re hunters, guardians, and healers all at once... balancing instinct with intuition in a way few species can.



To scientists, cats represent the pinnacle of evolutionary balance strength, agility, and sensitivity wrapped into one mysterious creature.



Perhaps that’s why ancient Egyptians saw something divine in them. Thousands of years later, in a world of data and reason, cats still hold a kind of sacred magic.



Because perfection doesn’t always roar, sometimes it purrs softly beside you, reminding you that grace and genius can fit inside the same set of paws.





