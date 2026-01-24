Diva Drops

Diva Drops

JamesDuff
20m

Good luck w Stormi !! And prayers through the storm. After reading Sasha’s article and hearing Trump brag about OWS

No meat market

No lab leak

No justification for declaring pandemic

No 5 D chess

No help from Trump

At least now we know it was dust from chemtrails

No stopping chemtrails

No peace

War is on us those still alive to say no to the insanity of killing.

