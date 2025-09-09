Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
la verdad's avatar
la verdad
21h

It feels like mockery. Lucy and the football. One day he’s making very public plans with his chum Bill Gates for the next bioweapon program. The next day he’s seeing how many malleable followers he can win back with an allusion to the true nature of the poison. All fun and games. Didn’t he once brag that he could kill someone in public and his followers would still follow him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
MaryP's avatar
MaryP
21h

Let's hope this is for real. I still have PTSD from his first term. Every time Gates shows up, Trump does a 180° turn from his last statement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture