Trump's new post says about vaccines - They're ALL Poison. Every. Single. One.
Trump just dropped a red-pill MOAB on Truth Social…
He posted a video showing NIH Geneticist and Biochemist outlining that vaccines have toxic chemicals like Mercury in them, and can cause autism.
https://rumble.com/v6yo3za-trump-posted-video-about-how-poisonous-vaccines-are.html
Let’s hope he says it out loud - in a huge presser??
Supposedly tomorrow’s Senate hearing will unveil a long-hidden vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study. Could it be the beginning of the end for the Vaccine Cartel?
So, where are we now on this issue since it seems to change every day? Does Trump simply believe the last person he’s talked to? At least it’s a hot topic once again…really hot right now…let’s keep up with the rants?
I think this video is an old one, but can’t seem to verify…we shall see…
It feels like mockery. Lucy and the football. One day he’s making very public plans with his chum Bill Gates for the next bioweapon program. The next day he’s seeing how many malleable followers he can win back with an allusion to the true nature of the poison. All fun and games. Didn’t he once brag that he could kill someone in public and his followers would still follow him?
Let's hope this is for real. I still have PTSD from his first term. Every time Gates shows up, Trump does a 180° turn from his last statement.