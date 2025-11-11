https://x.com/LaShonLuv1/status/1987947904066007491?s=20

MILITARY CHEMTRAILS (current ingredients)

1. Pseudomonas Aeruginosa - bacteria that generally attack the lungs

2. Pseudomonas fluorescence - bacteria that cause blood and respiratory infections

3. Seratia markscens - bacteria that cause pneumonia, encephalitis, heart inflammation

4. Micoplasma fermented incognitus - pathogenic microorganism produced by the US military and found in 45% of US soldiers (-> “Sold Golf Syndrome”)

5. Streptomyces and other types of fungi

6. Some types of yeast

7. Bacteria that contain certain bacterial enzymes that can alter the human genome; ingestion

8. Barium salts

9. Aluminum - particle size microns; (interesting, Alzheimer’s; dementia; etc.)

10. Ethylene dibromide* (dibromoethane) C2X4Br2- carcinogenic fuel additive and chloroform-scented insecticide

and let’s not forget graphene oxide…