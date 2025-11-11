Tucker and Dane Wiginton on Chemtrails
A long overdue interview...
https://x.com/LaShonLuv1/status/1987947904066007491?s=20
MILITARY CHEMTRAILS (current ingredients)
1. Pseudomonas Aeruginosa - bacteria that generally attack the lungs
2. Pseudomonas fluorescence - bacteria that cause blood and respiratory infections
3. Seratia markscens - bacteria that cause pneumonia, encephalitis, heart inflammation
4. Micoplasma fermented incognitus - pathogenic microorganism produced by the US military and found in 45% of US soldiers (-> “Sold Golf Syndrome”)
5. Streptomyces and other types of fungi
6. Some types of yeast
7. Bacteria that contain certain bacterial enzymes that can alter the human genome; ingestion
8. Barium salts
9. Aluminum - particle size microns; (interesting, Alzheimer’s; dementia; etc.)
10. Ethylene dibromide* (dibromoethane) C2X4Br2- carcinogenic fuel additive and chloroform-scented insecticide
and let’s not forget graphene oxide…
Good for Dane - shows what perseverence can do. Let's hope people really wake up...fast.
