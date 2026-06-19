We thank her for her service...

Tulsi’s post on X

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.

And just so we know…



Fauci added 1000s of pathogens digitized into the jab ("side effects") now-categorized as a BIOWEAPON. Including 15 venoms, all 8 strains of EBOLA, Hantavirus & the most dangerous brain parasite/prion on earth: Toxoplasma Gondii that takes over the body…

Our own government, with the help of Anthony 'I am the science' Fauci...has been creating lab made bioweapons, gain of function pathogens, including the AIDS virus, and using fake PCR tests, FOR DECADES…

40 years of Dr. Death, one of the most prolific serial killers in modern history…





Tulsi also released this video last week on the biolabs…



Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.

and that is just the tip…







okay…well…there it is…



Let me know if we ever get to Capital Punishment for these decades of crimes against humanity…

Again, Thank you, Tulsi Gabbard…

And frenzzz, I know it feels like a Demoralization Op…over and over again…but hang in there…

At least we are still ALIVE…to BE DEMORALIZED…



SO…RANT…UNTIL YOU CAN’T…