Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
5d

Fauci killed a bunch of my friends in the 80's with the AIDS fiasco, and AZT. I wonder if he'll ever pay on this earth.

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
5d

Tulsi is awesome. 😇 As much as I bash on politicians, we actually have perhaps a dozen decent ones across the USA. Probably more, I'm just not aware of them.

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