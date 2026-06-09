It is Disclosure Day here at Drops…

As a decades-long UFO/alien abduction researcher, IMO, this is the most spectacular and verified footage that I’ve seen.





As the insulting “official” government sanctioned release of UFO videos unfolds, you can save yourself a lot of time and bypass the head fakes — and the lame hoax videos thrown out there to muddy the waters — and just assume that they will never release anything about the most amazing cases out there, so Drops offers a case that I consider to be one of the most fascinating cases to date.



Anyone interested in taking a short cut to alien disclosure of non-human intelligence?



These videos of the craft were filmed in Turkey over a three year period, beginning in 2007. They have been investigate and found to be authentic by everyone who has analyzed the footage. And, what clinched it for me was that a dear friend of mine, Dr. Roger Leir, a stunning researcher, who removed many implants, went to Turkey and saw the craft in person.

If you want to see more videos on this stunning case - look for more on YouTube - just search “kumburgaz ufo”

An astonishing theory about this case is that there could have been an abduction incident captured on tape.

Enjoy…the Drops