Turkey UFO - the Kumburgaz videos - one of the best cases I've seen...
UFO Disclosure - courtesy of Diva Drops
It is Disclosure Day here at Drops…
As a decades-long UFO/alien abduction researcher, IMO, this is the most spectacular and verified footage that I’ve seen.
As the insulting “official” government sanctioned release of UFO videos unfolds, you can save yourself a lot of time and bypass the head fakes — and the lame hoax videos thrown out there to muddy the waters — and just assume that they will never release anything about the most amazing cases out there, so Drops offers a case that I consider to be one of the most fascinating cases to date.
Anyone interested in taking a short cut to alien disclosure of non-human intelligence?
These videos of the craft were filmed in Turkey over a three year period, beginning in 2007. They have been investigate and found to be authentic by everyone who has analyzed the footage. And, what clinched it for me was that a dear friend of mine, Dr. Roger Leir, a stunning researcher, who removed many implants, went to Turkey and saw the craft in person.
If you want to see more videos on this stunning case - look for more on YouTube - just search “kumburgaz ufo”
An astonishing theory about this case is that there could have been an abduction incident captured on tape.
Enjoy…the Drops
Sorry, but why does a craft that has the tech to travel the galaxy in dark space need lights that look like an airplane or patrol car when arriving at earth? To see where they are going or to prevent others from crashing into them? Wouldn't they be cloaked? Even the US military has cloaking tiles on the outside of some aircraft. This isn't making sense.
Something doesn't add up with this whole UFO business. Like if they can travel the galaxy why crash and burn here? My best guess is that human tech, as likely far more advanced than the public is allowed to know, is being camouflaged with an extraterrestrial story line. The patent for the cathode ray tube (picture tube) was taken out in 1911, the year the Titanic sunk, but it took another 40 years to get 'Tell-A-Vision' on the market and into people's homes. Do we think they just gave us cell phones without any planning? Thinking we all need to view the indie doc "Barnum World" as a base line or dive into Simon Dixon's revelations (that he was party to until outed because he would not Epstein/ allow himself to be compromised) to on the true power structure and its operations, like currently in Western Asia- Iran et al. "There is no America, There is no democracy."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cp-fo4nv5I&t=5651s "Barnum World"