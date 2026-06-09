Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
7dEdited

Sorry, but why does a craft that has the tech to travel the galaxy in dark space need lights that look like an airplane or patrol car when arriving at earth? To see where they are going or to prevent others from crashing into them? Wouldn't they be cloaked? Even the US military has cloaking tiles on the outside of some aircraft. This isn't making sense.

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2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Brad's avatar
Brad
7dEdited

Something doesn't add up with this whole UFO business. Like if they can travel the galaxy why crash and burn here? My best guess is that human tech, as likely far more advanced than the public is allowed to know, is being camouflaged with an extraterrestrial story line. The patent for the cathode ray tube (picture tube) was taken out in 1911, the year the Titanic sunk, but it took another 40 years to get 'Tell-A-Vision' on the market and into people's homes. Do we think they just gave us cell phones without any planning? Thinking we all need to view the indie doc "Barnum World" as a base line or dive into Simon Dixon's revelations (that he was party to until outed because he would not Epstein/ allow himself to be compromised) to on the true power structure and its operations, like currently in Western Asia- Iran et al. "There is no America, There is no democracy."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cp-fo4nv5I&t=5651s "Barnum World"

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