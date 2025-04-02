But wait! SS is a stupid-rich cancer drug inventor? Maybe somebody he knows is working on just such a thing!

I saw the interview and was not impressed with SS, and was close to a hard pass in about five minutes…something felt off…my gaslighting alarm was ringing in my head. He seemed a bit too giddy and amused by himself…Now we know, SS is a stupid-rich cancer drug inventor! And he knows ALL the “bigshots” - pun absolutely intended.

While listening to the interview (it’s on X btw) I knew he purposely avoided the Phaxxines and was heavily focused on the exploding cancer deal, not ever mentioning the vax or vax connection even when asked shy cancers were exploding…

People were swooning when I was seriously skeptical…

So Jenna and Webb caught my attention - and of course, we thank Jenna and George for their posts…thankfully, it doesn’t take too much time to expose them…

And George Webb takes a deep dive into Dr. SS…

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/cia-sponsor-dr-soon-shiong-tries/comments?utm_source=substack%2Csubstack&publication_id=674856&post_id=160276755&utm_medium=email%2Cemail&isFreemail=true&comments=true&utm_campaign=email-half-magic-comments&action=post-comment





rebranding death jabs as Bio shields - ain’t gonna cut it…nice try

