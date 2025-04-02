Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

Bard Joseph
Apr 2

Casey and Callie Means have an NGO to treat diabetes.

They mention the horror of the number of people with the imaginary disease called "pre- diabetes". Is that like pre pregnancy? It's one big club and Tucker seems to be in it.

Suzi Smith
Apr 2

I, too, was rather taken with him. And that afternoon George Webb popped up and popped my balloon. Are there any good guys left? Does Tucker not have any decent researchers? WTF is going on?

