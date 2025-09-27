UK government makes Digital IDs mandatory: 'You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have a digital ID, it's as simple as that.'
And here we go...
how nice that it will be free…
https://x.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1971528359516766624
The Philippines already has it…and it has passed parliament in AU…
If you fight it…would you lose?
Boris Johnson says he will never accept it…even if he has to go to jail…
We might want to keep an eye on this…it is one of the big hills to…well, maybe not die on, but one to rant and rave on, for sure…it would be catastrophic…we had better defy it…no matter what…
“the more you know…the less they control…” the Diva
USA: "You can't drive without a digital ID", "You can't fly without a digital ID"
Phone companies: "You can't make a phone call without a digital ID"
We've had digital IDs for many, many years.
It's like a gun. It's not the tool that is evil, it's how you use it.
They're gonna get us all with it before this is over. They have been planning this for many years and they're not gonna let go of this.