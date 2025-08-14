And the quote from Julian Rose, is quite profound…he is one of the founders of organic farming in the UK…

“The crisis we face now is the most meaningful challenge that mankind has ever faced. It drives us to dig deep and unlock the hidden power within. At this auspicious moment, a previously latent power will rise up in us that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

That turns the timid silent witness into a courageous spiritual warrior. It is such heroic acts that will finally defeat our oppressors, and render we, the people, victorious.”

I do love the optimism…my dark, alt personality, Debbie Downer, always needs a big “shot” of optimism…

There’s also a great quote from Ben Rubin of the Cornish Post too…not to be missed…

And I’m glad he has a new song list?



Reiner has endured so much evil, but it sounds like he’s in high spirits. And his inspired chorus, that’s us, is still singing his “Nuremberg 2.0” aria, loudly as ever.

Such a phenomenal man…and we are visualizing his freedom from this egregious nightmare.

And many thanks to Elsa for always keeping us informed about this hero for humanity...