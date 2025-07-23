Share this postDiva Drops Vaccine Waiver for your precious petsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVaccine Waiver for your precious petsand a resource for holistic vets...Pasheen StonebrookeJul 23, 202514Share this postDiva Drops Vaccine Waiver for your precious petsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareThe Healthy American, Peggy HallRABIESRead morea year ago · 88 likes · 4 commentsno jabs…ever…none…never…14Share this postDiva Drops Vaccine Waiver for your precious petsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51SharePrevious
I read that all the titer tests are actually done at Kansas State Vet Hospital https://www.vet.k-state.edu/asp/forms/ksvdl/New-Client-Register/. Your vet can register for free and get the tests done directly, cutting out the middleman vet services that add hundreds to the fee. They only charge the vet $35 for the test so mine agreed to do it for $85 when I told him, which is way less than the $300 it was going to cost me thru the service he was using.
