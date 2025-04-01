This accident feels fake to me…

She’s had two big payoffs - the one from the Prince was $12 Million…



I hate questioning victims of abuse - but some do abuse “themselves” or allow themselves to be abused…unloading on so-called victims is not my thing, but…



If she is going to testify, IMO, she should have been protected long before this…

Could she be broke by now? Or just needing to disappear to be safe?

I could have written a better script for her…so, let’s take a dive in…?

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Jeffrey Epstein victim, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, leading to a 2022 out-of-court settlement estimated at £12 million.

Giuffre claims she was recruited by Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell at a Mar-a-Lago party in 2000, where she worked after her father secured her the job.

Virginia Giuffre was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation at Mar-a-Lago in 1999. Giuffre, then 15, was working as a locker room attendant at the resort when Maxwell approached her, according to Giuffre's statements in court documents and public accounts.

I didn’t know they said that about “wishes.”



4 days is very specific…

She seems so nonchalant about dying…

She isn't on O2 or a heart monitor, per her pic, so she is stable with her breathing and heart? And no hospital gown for a girl who is dying soon…



Facial damage but still has her teeth - and jewelry on…?



My investigative gene is twitching on this story…



There’s no mention of the bus driver or the kids in the bus (unless it was empty). It was on a Sunday? Also which town was it in? There’s no photos of the crash site which is unusual. The mainstreams are just reporting on what she’s put out.

So she's not in the ICU, or on oxygen and posted this herself? They are transferring her to urology for renal kidney failure? Will she will need dialysis or a kidney? You can live for years on dialysis, no? I know, who wants to…but…

Is the "I only have 4 days left to live" a little sus?

Something is not lining up here.

Her ekg leads aren't even connected. She is not in a hospital gown. 4 days to live seems oddly specific. I'd bet money she is going into witness protection.

It’s no secret that one of the hills (battlefields) I’ve been dying on for decades is the blood cult child trafficking network worldwide, but I was always a bit sus about Virginia’s story. She got some big payouts to remain silent and possibly not testify, so does she feel in jeopardy now with the list (maybe) coming out?

And she looked a little too thrilled in the photo with the Prince when she was supposedly 17. She was 15, working at Mar-A-Lago when she was tapped by Maxwell to work for Max and Jeffrey. She also recruited teens for Maxwell and Epstein, so how unhappy was she really? Did she like the jet-setting and the clothes, the money and the fact she was hanging out with elites and screwing a Prince? If she really wanted to wrest herself away could she have done so?



I’m just spit balling, but I have pointy questions here…

In response to her post, Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts commented: "Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand." Doesn't dad have a phone?

Does Dad know that she is going into WITSEC? So he doesn’t have to rush to her side before she dies?

some interesting posts on X below…



There's not a single news article anywhere about a school bus crash involving her, in Australia. Every article is HER report's with NO CONFIRMATION there was a crash.

IDK what’s going on with this story- but it’s way off. I have had lots of experience in the ER and all sorts of trauma patients. First when come in as a trauma patient all your clothes are cut off of you. Your jewelry is removed. You’re diagnosed with your injuries and given a prognosis. I have NEVER heard of someone being told they have 4 days to live. That’s ridiculous. If you’re that bad off, why are you not intubated, on a ventilator, monitors, and IV’s?? Why aren’t the EKG leads hooked? If you’re in renal failure a nephrologist treats you with dialysis, NOT a urologist. It can be treated why would she have to die from that? What am I missing? Very, very strange. I hope she recovers.

and another interesting comment

Such an odd tale. There have been no reports of any recent bus accidents here in Perth where she lives and our buses are speed limited so they can’t reach 110kmh even if they tried. The maximum speed is 100kmh on our freeways (which buses don’t really use as the train travels down the centre instead) so where was this accident meant to have taken place? I’m finding it difficult to believe any of this is true.

Is Virginia Giuffre a true American hero who’s been battling the globalist elite and their vile sex trafficking networks? Or not so much?



As I said before…I hate questioning victims of abuse - but some do abuse “themselves” or allow themselves to be abused.



Here’s a breakdown from X:

Virginia, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's horrors, revealed she's got just four days to live after a school bus smashed into her car at 110 km/h. She's in critical condition with kidney failure, being transferred for urology care. Virginia, a 41-year-old mother, said she's "ready to go" but wants to see her three kids one last time, despite being estranged. She wrote, "I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time," and thanked her followers for being a "great part" of her life. She's a fighter who took on Epstein and Prince Andrew, famously photographed with him at 17 in 2001. She sued Epstein in 2015, alleging he trafficked her and that Andrew assaulted her three times—in London, New York, and Epstein's island—settling in 2022 for £12 million. Her father, Sky Roberts, said on her post, "I love you and praying you get the correct treatment." Her rep confirmed, "She's in the hospital and appreciates the support." The crash details are chilling—her car was like a "tin can." She settled with Epstein in 2009 for $500,000, and founded SOAR to help survivors. Her work helped jail Maxwell in 2021 for 20 years. She was recruited by Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago, and now lives in Perth, Australia, with her husband.

(https://x.com/zakisolja/status/1906729596256420208…) and

(https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1906729596256420208…) echoing this. She settled with Epstein in 2009 for $500,000, per Yahoo News (https://ca.news.yahoo.com/virginia-giuffre-who-claimed-abuse-155851235.html…), and founded SOAR to help survivors, per The Daily Mail. Her work helped jail Maxwell in 2021 for 20 years, per Forbes (https://forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2025/02/28/attorney-general-pam-bondi-accuses-fbi-of-withholding-jeffrey-epstein-files-what-to-know/…). Now, X users like

Now, social media users are buzzing with support.

and interestingly…and strangely…

In 2020, lawyer Gloria Allred sent a school bus driven back-and-forth in front of Buckingham Palace with Prince Andrew’s pic and banner: "If you see this man, please ask him to call the FBI..." Years later, his accuser Virginia Giuffre gets struck by a school bus - on a Sunday? Odd, no?

4 days - she feels she has four days left? Is that how this dying thing works…?

Anyway, just thought it was bizarre…had some thoughts about this - so tell me where I’m wrong here…what do you think about this strangely intriguing saga…?





Sometimes you just need a momentary distraction - a mental break from the worldwide genocide…