Pasheen Stonebrooke
Apr 1Edited

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘆 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀. and be sure to expand this comment for an insane personal story...

1. Ghislaine Maxwell

2. Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre

3. Kathy Alexander

4. Miles Alexander

5. James Michael Austrich

6. Philip Barden

7. REDACTED

8. Cate Blanchett

9. David Boies

10. Laura Boothe

11. Evelyn Boulet

12. Rebecca Boylan

13. Joshua Bunner

14. Naomi Campbell

15. Carolyn Casey

16. Paul Cassell

17. Sharon Churcher

18. Bill Clinton

19. David Copperfield

20. Alexandra Cousteau

21. Cameron Diaz

22. Leonardo DiCaprio

23. Alan Dershowitz

24. Dr. Mona Devanesan

25. REDACTED

26. Bradley Edwards

27. Amanda Ellison

28. Cimberly Espinosa

29. Jeffrey Epstein

30. Annie Farmer

31. Marie Farmer

32. Alexandra Fekkai

33. Crystal Figueroa

34. Anthony Figueroa

35. Louis Freeh

36. Eric Gany

37. Meg Garvin

38. Sheridan Gibson-Butte

39. Robert Giuffre

40. Al Gore

41. Ross Gow

42. Fred Graff

43. Philip Guderyon

44. REDACTED

45. Shannon Harrison

46. Stephen Hawking

47. Victoria Hazel

48. Brittany Henderson

49. Brett Jaffe

50. Michael Jackson

51. Carol Roberts Kess

52. Dr. Karen Kutikoff

53. Peter Listerman

54. George Lucas

55. Tony Lyons

56. Bob Meister

57. Jamie A. Melanson

58. Lynn Miller

59. Marvin Minsky

60. REDACTED

61. David Mullen

62. Joe Pagano

63. Mary Paluga

64. J. Stanley Pottinger

65. Joseph Recarey

66. Michael Reiter

67. Jason Richards

68. Bill Richardson

69. Sky Roberts

70. Scott Rothstein

71. Forest Sawyer

72. Doug Schoetlle

73. Kevin Spacey

74. Cecilia Stein

75. Mark Tafoya

76. Brent Tindall

77. Kevin Thompson

78. Donald Trump - (exonerated)

79. Ed Tuttle

80. Emma Vaghan

81. Kimberly Vaughan-Edwards

82. Cresenda Valdes

83. Anthony Valladares

84. Maritza Vazquez

85. Vicky Ward

86. Jarred Weisfeld

87. Courtney Wild

88. Bruce Willis

89. Daniel Wilson

90. Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York

Many of the names that appeared in the documents released aren't accused of any wrongdoing as of yet.

There are numerous other records, including witness depositions, motions, and other filings, which are yet to be published on the Court’s docket.

There are more names set to be released in the coming days.

My fave on the list is Stephen Hawking...I had a "run in" 🤣 with him one time...back in the 90's. I was a darling of a notable group of physicists at the time - was invited to their parties due to an OBE experiment I did with them, where I described a future event from my out of body state prior to a big event...I became an honorary member/showgirl mascot and was invited to all of their parties. At this one party, Hawking was there and literally stalked and followed me around in his wheelchair...OMG...and granted, there weren't many dames at these event parties...I was only one of two women at the party of nearly 70 big shot physicists, but just remembering that day makes me laugh hysterically...anyway, I am not surprised that he is on the list - but I don't want to see any video on him trying to f..uh...whatever he might do...please...no!!!!

Pasheen Stonebrooke
Apr 1Edited

new article...VG says she mistakenly posted that pic and message on Instagram - it was supposed to go to her private FB page...

Here's the latest Daily Mail article...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14559989/Virginia-Giuffre-says-mistakenly-posted-claim-four-days-left-live-Instagram.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
