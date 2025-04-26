Probably a smart move if it’s witsec…no fake details yet…we may never know the truth, but my spidey sense says that she needed to get out of the crosshairs right about now…she survived being hit by a bus and ended up committing suicide…ok, then…case closed…as if…

In 2019, Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre wrote, "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal." She was just announced to have DIED BY SUICIDE by NBC. She died at age 41 at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia. Her family confirmed the news, stating she succumbed to the overwhelming burden of lifelong abuse and trauma.



Not so fast…

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide when William Barr was the U.S. Attorney General and Pam Bondi was the Attorney General of Florida — where the entire Epstein saga unfolded. And there are some rabbit holes to go down on those associations, re: Barr…

Witness Virginia Giuffre has now reportedly died by suicide while Pam Bondi is back in the most prominent legal position. Just sayin’

Did Trump pick Blondi for a specific reason? She must know this case inside and out…and the “peaky” binders were seriously lame…hmm…will her testimony be omitted from any upcoming trials? Will there even be any more trials? Likely not…they’re way too busy stamping out antisemitism.

Here’s part of a post I grabbed from X

Giuffre filed a federal lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, alleging that he sexually abused her when she was 17. Andrew, who stepped back from his duties as an active royal as controversy related to Epstein swirled around him, agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed amount in 2022. He has denied having sex with her.

Brunel, who headed several modeling agencies, was charged with sexual harassment and the rape of at least one minor in December 2020. He denied wrongdoing and died by suicide in his jail cell in February 2022.

Several months prior, Giuffre testified against Brunel in a Paris courtroom in June 2021. In an interview after her daylong closed-door testimony, Giuffre said she appeared in court to be a voice for the victims and to make sure Brunel was brought to justice. “I wanted Brunel to know that he no longer has the power over me, ”Giuffre said, “that I am a grown woman now and I’ve decided to hold him accountable for what he did to me and so many others.”

Giuffre moved to Australia with her husband before Epstein’s 2019 arrest. The couple has three children. Her brother, Danny Wilson, told NBC News she "pushed so hard to snuff the evil out" of the world. Though the release was widely panned for containing information that was almost entirely previously public, the lead-up to its release including concerns about the disclosure of sensitive or personally identifying information about victims had been a source of distress and anxiety for victims in recent months, multiple victims told NBC News.

Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, described her as a “dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims.” Those who were close to Giuffre remembered her as a fighter. "Virginia was one of the most extraordinary human beings I have ever had the honor to know," her representative, Dini von Mueffling, said.



I’ll try to add to this stack as more disinformation comes in…

May she rest peacefully wherever she is…