Diva Drops

Proberta
2d

It is absolutely NO coincidence that Diddy exploded the same week that the Prime documentary on Prince Andrew and Epstein came out, because the 17 year old girl, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who brought sexual charges against Prince Andrew, testified that she was taken to Mar-a-Iago by Ghislaine Maxwell, and that she was “recruited from Mar-a-Iago” to have sex with Prince Andrew. Because from Mar-a-Iago to Epstein’s island is a boat ride.

And do you know WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CORRUPT US STATE ATTORNEY THAT LET EPSTEIN OFF...???

Alexander Acosta is the corrupt U.S. State Attorney who let Jeffrey Epstein off with the LIGHTEST SENTENCE EVER in the state of Florida for sex crimes, and made the SEALED secret deal with Epstein so that Epstein's crimes, and NAMES, would never be made public!

And what happened to Acosta as a result???

In 2017 Alexander Acosta was appointed the 27th Secretary of Labor for the United States of America!

By President Donald J. Trump.

Larry Inn
2d

The Cathy O’Brien Story, https://trance-formation.com/

“TRANCE: Mind Control, Human Slavery, and Healing the Nation.”

Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide, his “handlers” murdered him.

JE became expendable…the NWO cleans house…collateral damage..

