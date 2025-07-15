Last year, when the Dems were in the majority of the Senate, they did not allow Johnson to hold an official hearing, with an official report that will be forever available.
Let’s hope something will change this time, and that Susie and Blondie don’t shut this thing down? They sure have kept this quiet…
I have not seen anything promoting this hearing…gee, I wonder why…not even on Johnson’s X page. They really dropped the ball in terms of getting the word out on this…
Supposedly, you can tune in live on CHD.TV starting at 3 p.m. ET. Today.
Not much time to spread the word…but, it’s up to us - let’s share the link now with friends, family, and colleagues so they can witness this powerful testimony firsthand…
Thanks to Meryl for this alert…here’s a bit more info…
and if you can handle it…here’s the page for the vax injured on X…heartbreaking and maddening…
https://x.com/Storiesofinjury
Amazing how quickly they recalled those Ozark Water bottles after they blinded two people…was it two? …but millions murdered and millions more maimed for life from the DeathJab…not a big deal…
How to cool my rage…
We can at least be thankful this Hearing is happening! What the result will be is another thing. ALL vaxxines are poison and should be banned completely. So tired of this assault on Humanity!
I am aware of the power of your voice. Thank you for letting us know.