Bill Gates is quietly joining forces with BlackRock and his longtime ally, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe - the former Nestlé CEO, who gleefully said that water should not be a human right. Together, they're executing a strategic takeover of America’s most critical resource: the water supply.

By cornering the market, Gates and his globalist ghoulz are positioning themselves as the gatekeepers of survival…

Food controls people.

Water controls EVERYTHING.

They already run agriculture, energy, and finance. Now they want to own - to destroy - life itself by locking down the one thing you can’t live without…

This is a hostile takeover of survival - and no one’s stopping it…



https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1938262417525428302

I asked Grok about this…

Is it true that Gates is teaming up with Blackrock and that they might completely control our water supply?

Reply was…

Grok is currently unavailable, please check back later.

Not even Grok wants to weigh in on this one…





So, was it the aquafers that Gates and China “really” wanted as they were buying up all the farmland? Was the water the real prize - the lack of it being the most immediate and effective weapon to be used against us?

https://x.com/Pc_Tweakzz/status/1938311207079039113

A patent that has Bill Gates listed as an inventor titled WATER ALTERATION STRUCTURE APPLICATIONS AND METHODS, outlines technology focused on altering environmental conditions, particularly the temperature and composition of surface water and subsurface water in oceans…



Hello? Where TF is MAHA?



Remember Asheville, NC - You can see the waters moving so fast..completely unnatural occurrence in a town where Blackrock is a major shareholder in the lithium company…

https://x.com/gracieback2/status/1842217557547196914



Blackrock is heavily involved in the land seizures and so is Bill Gates…

Bill Gates, Blackrock, & Vanguard are the largest stakeholders for EcoLab. No worries, EcoLab will ensure we don't have contaminated water after their train derailed and exploded. The next assault is underway since their deathjabs aren't making money anymore…and they just might be on the chopping block soon…oh yeah…RFK defunds GAVI…almost forgot - but meth blue boy and his crew are never going to catch up with these ghoulz…if they even want to…

Ba’al Gates is now one of the largest shareholders in Ecolab…they sell water treatment solutions…FFS…



https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1573995788417523712



I’m assuming that those biotech wearables are waterproof…?



And who was that billionaire couple that owns all the water in CA? I did a stack on them awhile ago, but no time to look it up…and I recall decades ago, the Bushes buying up a ton of the aquafers too…



They’ve all been hard at work while we’ve been all over the “road” with our outrage…they sure do know how to dish out the distractions…



I’ve been sounding the alarm on the water wars for a while now…it was announced at the WEF meeting long ago, back in April ‘24…I just knew where this was going…and here we are…





and I had Peter Brabeck-Letmathe’s number too, former CEO of Nestle, who famously stated in 2017: “Humans have no right to access free water.” “Water is not a human right.”



And remember that Nestle’s and Coca Cola added nanotech to their products as far back as 2012, as revealed and confirmed by whistleblower, Edward Snowden - if you can still find anything on it - you can dig into the Quell Project…

And Nestle has been buying small bottled water companies up for decades on most continents. They started buying shares in large water companies back in the sixties and then increased shareholdings gradually until they became the major shareholder. There’s always been a sinister undertone to one company owning the majority of the world’s bottled water suppliers…



And…This is why Larry Fink (CEO of Blackrock) and Bill Gates (largest landowner in US), we're at Downing Street with Keir Starmer two weeks before the budget. They are buying up the farmland/water supply in the UK too.

Blackrock is launching a £100m hedge fund to buy up farmland across Britain.

https://x.com/GSGB01/status/1861519576611340626





They have set up the narrative…



EPA says that cyber attacks on the water plants are on the rise and that shortages are imminent. Of course they are - it's their next crippling hit, since the climate change Op is just "too vague."

EPA - Environmental Poisoning Agency - is sounding the alarm…just put out a warning to utility plants to protect their water supplies from hackers…



None of them are up to standards in terms of safety, 70% having failed inspections. There have been many attacks recently, and they are expecting waves of cyber attacks on our water plants and infrastructure. And we know why…it is the orchestrated attack coming soon, to “really get our attention.”

Now that we’ve gotten Lou Minatti’s karma-busting memo…







And - just a blast from my archives: Want to know how long ago they started “spiking” our consumables with nano? Quell goes back to 2013…here’s a “sip” from the PDF - a pretty sloppy one too…they really needed an editor…but you’ll get the idea…



National Nano Domestic Quell (NDQ) Protocols for Phase 4 DTFN Estimated Rates & Phase 4 Updated Compliance for N.D.Q. Current total infection rate for United States general pop.: 87.2% 5S. populace by January, 2014 is estimated ages 18 and above may reach 99%. DTFN

equire additional resources for Phase 4 of ease in the following medium inflows and Projected infection for general U to reach 98%. Total infection for projects dispersal mediums will r NDOQ. DTFN recommends an incr outflows, specific to liquid dispersal: Pepsi Co: 9.9%

Nestle ADR: 8.5% Chicago Municipal: 5.1% Atlanta Municipal: 4.4% Danone: 4.2% Coca-Cola: 4.1% Los Angeles Municipal: 2.9% Seattle Municipal: 1.0%

Dispersal outflows have shown Significant improvement in population infection rates.



Diva, interjecting: (read that again - significant improvement in population infection rates…who talks like this…? oh yeah, that’s our government/and the controllers/and the rest of the ghoulz…) but read on…

increases deployed in October, 2012 resulted in a Recommended inflow slightly exceeding projections net increase of infection rates by 0.82%. DTFN assures DoD compliance for Phase 4 will be completed one week ahead of schedule. No further recommendations have been submitted by DTFN for Phase $5. An expected update to outflow estimated rates will be forthcoming before

Phase $5 initialization.

Approved for Release Pg. 1

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden confirming by name this program exists.

https://archive.org/stream/nano-domestic-quell-dossier/Nano-Domestic-Quell-Dossier_djvu.txt

you now have the Diva’s Op-busting warning…

stay hydrated, my frenzzz… and feel free to help me edit this stack, likely a lot of mistakes…moving fast…thx