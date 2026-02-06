Wayfair
I think the question is "Who ISN'T trafficking children?"
The anons broke this story years ago…I’m glad to see it making the rounds again…
“For years Wayfair was selling furniture with the same name as missing girls”
Far too many coincidences for it to be simply dismissed as a conspiracy…
It's right there in the name:
"Waif" air.
They have no fear of getting caught. I wonder why...
Money allows this to happen. Imagine if We ALL were living richly without the need to afford it. Where We use social currencies for motivations - thanks, love, appreciation, reputation, etc. Where no One can buy things and People to Their agendas.
In such a world there would be no Human trafficking.
And We CAN create such a world...
