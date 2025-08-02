Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
9h

Yep, We KNEW it was a captured operation when they symbolically SHOWED US by putting the fence up around the Whitehouse. Trump also promised to all his beautiful Christians, "Just vote ONE LAST TIME & I promise, you'll never have to vote again."

So How long do YOU think AI has been running the SHOW?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luke's avatar
Luke
9h

Been busy as of late Diva. That’s why I have been quiet. I didn’t want to say anything but DT is really starting to get under my skin. He has thrown in with the very people who caused him untold problems. Am talking about the neocons of course. I said under my skin, but now he’s straight up scaring the hell out of me for the reasons in your headline. 😔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture