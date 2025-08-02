I can’t even…

So, one morning Trump rolled out of bed, grabbed two diet cokes, headed for his oval and asked his assistant to add another item to his to do list for that day. “Bully Putin”



I’ve got two drafts on this nuke sub insanity…but both drafts are seriously off the chain…so I hesitated to publish them…



Then I ran across this stack by Mathew Aldred…so brimming with delicious snark, that I decided to post his instead…I could not have snarked it any better…

Here’s an appetizer:



But at least the apocalypse was inclusive. Black, white, gay, straight—everyone now united in wrestling over the last expired tin of peaches with a broken spork and a flickering sense of irony.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee, in its final act, posthumously awarded Trump, Medvedev, and Elon Musk the inaugural Accelerationist Détente Prize.

All of these lunatic so-called leaders need a naked DMT retreat for a couple of months - and then see how they feel about destroying all life on planet Earth…FFS



there’s also a great article at the end of this one titled:

The Apocalypse Already Happened… by

T.W.Burrows

most excellent…



So, my frenzzz, take advantage of this genital-wagging apocalyptic standoff - there will likely never be a better excuse to procrastinate…

I love the Neville Brothers…

got to make my getaway…





