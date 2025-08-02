"WE are ready" says Trump...uh...who is this "we" you speak of, Donald? Would you be referring to your billionaire buddies heading for their bunkers?
About that Nobel Peace Prize that BB nominated you for...Russian Roulette, anyone?
I can’t even…
So, one morning Trump rolled out of bed, grabbed two diet cokes, headed for his oval and asked his assistant to add another item to his to do list for that day. “Bully Putin”
I’ve got two drafts on this nuke sub insanity…but both drafts are seriously off the chain…so I hesitated to publish them…
Then I ran across this stack by Mathew Aldred…so brimming with delicious snark, that I decided to post his instead…I could not have snarked it any better…
Here’s an appetizer:
But at least the apocalypse was inclusive. Black, white, gay, straight—everyone now united in wrestling over the last expired tin of peaches with a broken spork and a flickering sense of irony.
The Nobel Peace Prize Committee, in its final act, posthumously awarded Trump, Medvedev, and Elon Musk the inaugural Accelerationist Détente Prize.
All of these lunatic so-called leaders need a naked DMT retreat for a couple of months - and then see how they feel about destroying all life on planet Earth…FFS
there’s also a great article at the end of this one titled:
The Apocalypse Already Happened… by
most excellent…
So, my frenzzz, take advantage of this genital-wagging apocalyptic standoff - there will likely never be a better excuse to procrastinate…
I love the Neville Brothers…
got to make my getaway…
Yep, We KNEW it was a captured operation when they symbolically SHOWED US by putting the fence up around the Whitehouse. Trump also promised to all his beautiful Christians, "Just vote ONE LAST TIME & I promise, you'll never have to vote again."
So How long do YOU think AI has been running the SHOW?
Been busy as of late Diva. That’s why I have been quiet. I didn’t want to say anything but DT is really starting to get under my skin. He has thrown in with the very people who caused him untold problems. Am talking about the neocons of course. I said under my skin, but now he’s straight up scaring the hell out of me for the reasons in your headline. 😔