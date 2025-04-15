Diva Drops

Blaze Nathan
Apr 15

Let's hope it doesn't take long to actually stop the spraying. So much damage has already been done. I hear rumors that we have suppressed technology that can clean up the air, water and soil, very quickly. I hope that is true. Trump has alluded to that, saying he wants clean air, water and soil. Time will tell. Hard to be patient when we know it has been going on for so long!

ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Apr 15

"Op Sea Spray" refers to a secret 1950 U.S. Navy biological warfare experiment conducted in the San Francisco Bay Area. The experiment involved spraying Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii bacteria over the area to assess the vulnerability of a city to a bioweapon attack

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1DTY6ELQGv/

