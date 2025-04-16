Diva Drops

Jane Hoffman
Apr 16

Have been feeling timeline shifts on and off for a while. We have been in time- loops on hold too. Monday felt a lifting of some sort- maybe an energy of Holy Week? Bottom line- we are in a spiritual timeline/dimensional war. Keep steady and vibe high! Continue to speak out truths to assert Sovereignty!

Pasheen Stonebrooke
Apr 17

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/exotic-weapons-of-mass-destruction?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=706779&post_id=161485934&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=98z5b&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

