We have tech to manipulate space and time...
we can also navigate space and time in an out-of-body state...but let's dive in...
So, the question is - as the question always is with any new tech the ghoulz get their hands on - if real, how have they weaponized it against us…? Some of us have a few ideas…but, again, it could just be another lie - a head fake to assert dominance…it’s what they do.
I guess that means they can zap a plane out of the sky? The logo behind him (yes, I notice those things) is a bit reminiscent of the three balls of light circling that plane that disappeared…just connecting a few
orbs dots…the MH370 flight/teleportation vid? I did a substack on it awhile back, no time to look for it…
Soft-core disclosure?
As much as you may think you despise them…it’s not enough…
I thought this was proven fake👇…no time to dive in again on that though…you’re on your own…
Onward, frenzzz
Have been feeling timeline shifts on and off for a while. We have been in time- loops on hold too. Monday felt a lifting of some sort- maybe an energy of Holy Week? Bottom line- we are in a spiritual timeline/dimensional war. Keep steady and vibe high! Continue to speak out truths to assert Sovereignty!
