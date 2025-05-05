Richard Lighthouse

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1918496756892901463

Remember - they don’t need the chips or any hardware…esp. now when nano materials are flooding into all of our bodies…

And keep in mind that Havana Syndrome is just the smallest tip of this iceberg…but it is the entry point for the larger exposure of these decades-long insidious programs, and the dam is finally springing some leaks…

Hecker is making the rounds…great news for TIs

https://x.com/MKultraGuneaPig/status/1919148641219989803

and some more links if you like…but it might be time for all to get familiar with these programs…as I’ve said many times before - 85% of targeted individuals - even when all the signs are there - still have no idea they are being targeted…

https://x.com/V8KBRAZIL/status/1918204541238997317

https://x.com/PSardonicus/status/1918437202490736764

This is how the globalists are getting vulnerables/highly suggestibles to orchestrate strings of perfectly timed terrorizing events like driving into public spaces and shooting up schools or assassinations. All of schizophrenia operates under this principal as well. Schizophrenia is man-made…IM

Make sure the thoughts you have are truly your own…question them all…