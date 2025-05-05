Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
doug's avatar
doug
12h

Im afraid they put the thought into my head that my thoughts, are actually mine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
11h

Many mass shootings happen to people who say that they heard voices like the school in Florida.

But the timing of it on Tucker and Jimmy Dore seems like another type of operation, kind of like the controlled operation around Covid. Now there I will scratch my head.

Why does the shooter who shot the insurance executive at the Hilton Hotel not have an attorney speaking for him?

This technology is not aimed at everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture